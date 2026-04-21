Sydney Sweeney's cameo in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" was cut from the final version of the film.

The scene was reportedly set early in the movie, when Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly, and Nigel Kipling go to Emily Charlton at Dior's U.S. headquarters in New York. In that sequence, Charlton was expected to be styling Sweeney, who appeared as herself and was described as one of Charlton's celebrity clients.

The sequel follows Miranda Priestly as she tries to keep Runway alive while print publishing declines, and Emily Charlton now works as a powerful luxury-fashion executive whose advertising money matters to Miranda's survival, according to People.

Some reports say the sequel may also draw on ideas from Lauren Weisberger's follow-up novel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. That book follows Andy and Emily years later as Miranda re-enters their lives, but the film's plot appears to be adapted rather than copied directly.

Sydney Sweeney's Short Cameo in the Film

The cameo was described as a short appearance lasting about three minutes. The scene was removed during editing because it did not fit the structure of the sequence, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Sweeney has also faced recent attention because of backlash over an American Eagle ad campaign that critics said played on the phrase "great genes." The campaign sparked online criticism, debate over its message, and renewed attention after she later returned to the brand in another ad that appeared to wink at the controversy.

Speculation about the cameo started after Sweeney was seen on set in 2025. Writer Aline Brosh McKenna later said Sweeney is not in the movie, which confirmed that the filmed appearance did not survive the final cut.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" brings back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, along with new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, and Pauline Chalamet. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on May 1, 2026, as per Page Six.