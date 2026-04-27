Pop star Harry Styles is reportedly ready to take the next big step in his life—starting a family with fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

According to sources, the singer has been open with friends about his strong desire to have children, especially now that the couple is planning a future together. Insiders say Styles, 32, has been "dead set" on becoming a parent, even before his relationship with Kravitz became serious.

"He really wants a baby," one source shared earlier this year, adding that the singer has been talking about it with people close to him for some time, Page Six reported.

That desire appears to have grown stronger after a personal family moment. Styles' sister, Gemma, welcomed a daughter in 2024, and the experience had a deep impact on him. He previously shared that being present for his niece's early days shifted his perspective.

"To be there, to get to know my niece as she's growing up, it's so obvious to me what's real," he said. "It was really obvious that was where I wanted to be."

Baby fever could take over Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz as popstar ‘really wants’ a kid: sources https://t.co/m6nk4UD6Lq pic.twitter.com/ylFHqtXQfj — Page Six (@PageSix) April 27, 2026

Harry Styles Hints at Family Plans

Now engaged after just eight months of dating, Styles and Kravitz are said to be fully committed to building a life together.

Friends of the couple are not surprised by how quickly things have progressed. One insider described the singer as "completely smitten," even saying "he would jump off a cliff for her."

The pair were first linked in August 2025 after being spotted together in Rome, where they were seen walking arm-in-arm. Soon after, they were photographed sharing a kiss in London. Their romance quickly gained attention, with sources noting it moved "from zero to 60" in a short time.

Recent sightings of Kravitz wearing a diamond ring have fueled engagement rumors, though neither has publicly confirmed the news.

Still, Styles has hinted at his long-term goals in past interviews. According to The Tab, reflecting on his future, he shared, "I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family. I want these things."

Kravitz, for her part, has spoken openly about her evolving views on relationships and marriage. While she once questioned traditional expectations, she admitted that being with the right person can change everything.

"You meet someone amazing who wants to marry you, and there's nothing wrong with that," she said.