Megan Thee Stallion was visibly emotional during the curtain call of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York on Saturday, Apr. 25, just hours after she confirmed her breakup with Klay Thompson and appeared to accuse him of cheating.

The moment came at the end of her Broadway performance, where Megan, who is currently appearing in the show as Harold Zidler, was seen turning away from the audience to wipe away tears as applause grew louder. Footage shared online showed castmates offering support while she composed herself and returned to take a final bow.

Megan Thee Stallion on Split With Klay Thompson

Earlier that day, Megan posted a message on Instagram Stories that appeared to address the split directly, according to Perez Hilton.

In the post, she wrote that Thompson had been "cheating," referenced being around his family and "playing house," and said she needed a "REAL break" after the relationship. In a later statement to PEOPLE, she confirmed the breakup and said trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for her in a relationship.

Megan and Thompson first drew public attention in early July 2025, when he posted photos on Instagram that appeared to show the pair together, including hand-holding and other clues that fueled dating rumors, Glamour reported.

They made their relationship official on Jul. 16, 2025, when they attended Megan's inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City and confirmed the romance on the red carpet. Megan later described how they met as a "meet-cute," telling PEOPLE it felt like "a f***ing movie," though she did not share more details.

Thompson has not publicly responded to the allegations, according to the reports. Megan's Broadway run had already drawn attention earlier in April when she briefly fell ill during a performance of Moulin Rouge! and was replaced midway through the show, later saying the episode was a wake-up call tied to exhaustion and dehydration, as per the Straits Times.