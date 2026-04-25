Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked a federal judge to enter a default judgment against a man who has publicly claimed to possess sex videos allegedly showing the music mogul, court papers obtained by the outlet show.

According to RadarOnline, Combs sued Courtney Burgess in January 2025 for defamation, originally seeking $50 million after Burgess said in media interviews that he had flash drives and sex tapes involving Combs and other celebrities. Combs' legal team later amended the complaint to seek at least $100 million, alleging "severe reputational harm" from what they called Burgess' "outlandish claims."

A statement from Combs' lawsuit called Burgess' public allegations a "pitiful spectacle" and added that "all pretense of objectivity has been abandoned, as a global audience feasts at the all-you-can-eat buffet of wild lies and conspiracy theories. Mitchell and Burgess are among the worst perpetrators in this offensive scenario."

A lawyer for Burgess, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, previously said in an interview, "I can verify that it exists," and further asserted, "That it's real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There's no question of if it's that person in the video."

Burgess told NewsNation in 2024 that he received eleven flash drives from Combs' former partner, Kim Porter, and that two to three of the people in the tapes were minors. Burgess also claimed "all of" the stars in the video appeared to be under the influence and described the six males and two females in the videos as "victims" rather than "perpetrators."

Court filings now assert Burgess has failed to respond to the lawsuit, and Combs is asking the court to enter a default judgment, which would permit a ruling in Combs' favor without further proceedings. The default request notes Burgess is "not an infant or incompetent person," and "not in the military," language commonly used to show there is no procedural excuse for his failure to answer.

Combs, who was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of interstate transportation for prostitution and later sentenced to four years in prison, is seeking relief in multiple legal fronts as he pursues early release and challenges tied to the underlying convictions. His legal team has argued that recordings from the so‑called "freak-off" parties were "choreographed performances" and contended that producing and viewing pornography of that type is protected by the First Amendment.

Combs' filing contends, "Pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted. In other words, the term 'prostitution' in the Act should be limited to those situations where a paying customer engages in sex with the person being paid."

Combs' lawyers asked for his "immediate" acquittal and release or, alternatively, for resentencing to reduce his term. Combs is scheduled for release in April 2028, according to court records referenced in the publication's report.