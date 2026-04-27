Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, through their production company Higher Ground Productions, have expanded their portfolio by entering the theater world with a Broadway revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Proof". The production stars Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle and is directed by Thomas Kail.

Per Style Caster, the Obamas have since become involved in different film, television, and podcast productions such as "American Factory" and "Rustin." Their current work stands out in being their first theatrical production on Broadway.

Nevertheless, the Obamas' theater project has come under fire for its high ticket prices. The highest-priced seats for "Proof" are reported to sell for a hefty $349 apiece.

Industry insiders told RadarOnline that the backlash is misplaced. One source explained the current Broadway landscape: "People are shocked—but this is what Broadway costs now. Broadway has quietly become a luxury experience. Premium pricing, big stars, limited runs—it all adds up fast."

The source added context about public expectations: "When people see the Obamas, they expect something more accessible. That's where the disconnect is."

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The Obamas Promote First Broadway Production

The Obamas announced their involvement with "Proof" in March 2026. On April 21, they posted on Facebook, expressing enthusiasm for the production and its themes.

They wrote, "It's a play that asks profound questions about what we inherit from the people we love most—brilliance, grief, doubt, and hope." The post also praised the cast's performances and Higher Ground's role: "Directed by Thomas Kail, Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle, Jin Ha and Kara Young give incredible performances that will stay with you long after you see it. We couldn't be more proud that Higher Ground played a part in this production, and hope you'll check it out."

The Obamas' move into Broadway reflects their ongoing efforts to build a diverse entertainment portfolio while engaging with cultural projects that resonate deeply.

Despite mixed public reaction around ticket prices, theater experts say such pricing is typical for major Broadway productions today and not unique to this show or its producers.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that Michelle Obama supports WNBA star Angel Reese's choice to accept fines rather than face hostile media after games, highlighting the negative impact of social media on athletes.

Reese shared how media mistreatment affects her mental health and prefers avoiding post-game interviews despite league rules enforcing media availability. Obama and her brother Craig Robinson compared sports media drama to reality TV, emphasizing the challenges athletes face in dealing with constant online hate.

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