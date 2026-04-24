Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, raised eyebrows during her recent trip to Australia by using a peculiar one-finger tap greeting on a staff member's hand at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.

This gesture, previously seen in interactions with members of the British royal family, including King Charles III and Kate Middleton, has fueled fresh discussions about her body language and intentions.

The 44-year-old's finger tap has been spotted in several notable moments, such as a quick touch to King Charles while meeting him at St. George's Chapel on her wedding day in 2018, and a subtler version at Queen Elizabeth II's 2022 funeral when she brushed Kate Middleton's hand.

The one-finger tap Meghan Markle does on top of people’s hands…



She did it to King Charles right before walking down the aisle.

She’s doing it again in Australia.



What do you think it means?#MeghanMarkleExposed #MeghanMarkleIsANarcissist #RevealingTheNarc pic.twitter.com/X6o4x6T4S6 — Revealing (@RVealingthenarc) April 19, 2026

These events have gotten a lot of attention because Markle and the Princess of Wales are said to have a cold relationship. After a video montage of these finger-tapping moments went viral, people on social media talked about what the gesture meant. Some described it as "creepy," while others questioned Markle's mental state.

One social media user commented, "To me it's symbolic of her need to control... 'I have the upper hand, and this is a little reminder to let you know, I run the show.'" Another added, "I'm going to say it's just another way she tries to control people and/or show dominance. I don't think I have ever seen anybody who has as many tics." A third user joked, "It's how witches try to curse their victims."

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman provided insight into the gesture's possible significance. She told Radar Online, "The positioning of this one-finger tap can be meaningful. When the touching finger is placed over the other person's hand, it indicates a desire for control, whereas if the finger were placed below the other person's hand, it's a more meek way of requesting attention."

AOL reported that Honigman differentiated Markle's finger tap on others from how she interacts with her husband, Prince Harry, "When Meghan is seen tapping her husband's back or arm from behind, it urges him to move forward, taking control of the situation."

Regarding the subtlety of the one-finger tap compared to a full-hand touch, Honigman explained, "Meghan Markle's one-finger tap is a confidential type of social greeting. It asks for attention in a quiet yet personal way," adding, "Meghan's single-finger tap, in different situations, appears to say 'hello,' 'thanks,' or 'excuse me,' just like a smile could send varied messages depending on the environment."

Honigman noted, "The fact that Meghan uses just one finger for this move makes it more subtle than placing her whole palm over someone's hand. A five-finger tap would be warmer and more personable, while the one-finger tap is colder and more discreet."

"Meghan may believe her tiny tap to be more elegant and graceful than a potentially larger greeting," the expert added.

People are still paying close attention to Meghan Markle's behavior and relationship with members of the royal family.