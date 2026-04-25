Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged after the Big Little Lies star was seen wearing a large diamond ring in late April 2026. According to a report, "No one in their circle is surprised" by the engagement news.

A source close to the couple described Styles as "completely smitten," adding he "would jump off a cliff for her." Meanwhile, Kravitz is said to be "on cloud nine."

Despite the excitement, insider sources told Radar Online that Styles is feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of marriage. One source explained, "Harry thrives on freedom and spontaneity, and there is a sense he is not ready to trade that in for something more settled. The idea of marriage has been raised, but it is not something he feels aligned with at this stage of his life, and he is essentially feeling pressured into marrying her as he does not want to totally give up the party boy lifestyle that's at his disposal."

Highlighting the couple's differing priorities, another insider said, "Zoë is at a point where stability and long-term plans matter more, while Harry still enjoys the unpredictability of his lifestyle. That difference can create pressure, even if neither of them is explicitly forcing the issue."

Engagement rumors first started circulating following sightings of the couple in London. Observers noted that although Styles and Kravitz appeared affectionate during the day—walking closely and holding hands—they spent nights apart in different accommodations.

A bystander recalled, "During the day, Harry and Zoë looked completely wrapped up in each other—walking closely, holding hands and seeming very affectionate—but when the evening came, they ended up going their separate ways, which felt a bit unexpected given how close they'd appeared earlier."

The same witness added, "It struck people as unusual that after such a loved-up time together in Hampstead, Zoë returned to a hotel while Harry headed back home alone. That said, he came across as incredibly considerate—making sure she got back safely and then going out of his way to pick her up again the next day so they could spend more time together," according to Style Caster.

However, sources close to the couple have downplayed concerns about their separate living arrangements during visits, describing them as practical rather than indicative of any problems.

One source explained, "Their schedules are incredibly demanding and change all the time, so having separate places to stay can actually make things far more practical—especially in a city like London where logistics can be complicated. There's a tendency to overanalyse every detail, but the reality is they are very much in a genuine relationship."

The couple's engagement news follows months of public appearances together and rumors after Styles publicly expressed a desire for family life. Still, insiders suggest that while Kravitz seeks stability, Styles is hesitant about giving up his current lifestyle.