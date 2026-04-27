Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, has resurfaced in Austria after over 200 days away from public view, reportedly living in staff quarters at a luxury chalet as she faces mounting financial and legal pressures.

According to RadarOnline, Ferguson left the UK quietly following scrutiny connected to her past associations with Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019. The former royal had been residing at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. Sources say Ferguson's relocation coincided with Andrew's move to a temporary residence.

An observer familiar with Ferguson's stay said, "From the outside, it looks like she is staying in one of the resort's most exclusive chalets, but the reality is far more modest. There is a growing belief that she is actually based in staff accommodation, which would explain how she is managing to remain there without the kind of expense people would expect."

Questions have also been raised about Ferguson's residency status under post-Brexit regulations that limit UK citizens' stays in the European Union to 90 days without a permit.

Sources close to Ferguson suggest financial constraints are driving her current living arrangements. One insider explained, "There is a wide perception that she is simply too broke to have the resources to sustain a $3,000-a-night lifestyle for any length of time. Living in staff quarters would allow her to maintain a presence at the resort while keeping costs under control, particularly as scrutiny around her circumstances intensifies."

Sarah Ferguson's Efforts to Stay Out of the Spotlight Amid Growing Scrutiny

Another source noted that Ferguson's choice reflects an attempt to keep a low profile. "This is not just about finances – it is about disappearing from view at a moment when attention on her is at its highest," they said. "Staying somewhere discreet, even if it means more basic accommodation, helps her avoid the kind of visibility that would come with a more conventional luxury stay."

The move has reportedly caused discomfort within royal circles. A source revealed, "Andrew helped handle Sarah's relocation, effectively arranging for her to be moved under the radar before she left the country, and it has caused real discomfort among the royals."

A palace aide added, "There is a sense that the situation has been handled in a way that prioritizes avoiding scrutiny rather than addressing the underlying issues. That approach has only added to the tension within royal circles."

Before appearing in Austria, Ferguson was said to be staying at properties owned by wealthy friends, including a home in Los Angeles linked to Priscilla Presley.

Ferguson remains under pressure from U.S. authorities seeking testimony related to her past connections to Epstein. A source said, "There is an expectation that she will eventually have to respond to these questions, but for now she appears focused on staying out of reach. The longer that continues, the more intense the scrutiny becomes," per AOL.

Another insider described efforts to conceal Ferguson's whereabouts: "There has been a deliberate effort to obscure where she is and how she is living, and only a very small group of people know the full details."