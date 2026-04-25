White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt caused confusion and speculation among political observers and social media users after stating she is "no longer" a member of President Donald Trump's political team.

Per AOL, Leavitt made the comment during a press briefing on April 22 when asked why Trump did not do more to oppose a recent redistricting measure in Virginia that could favor Democrats.

Leavitt: That's a question that's political by nature, as you know, I'm not part of the president's political team anymore. I do sit here at the White House as a government employee pic.twitter.com/noeqZ0K68N — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2026

Leavitt declined to comment directly on the redistricting issue, instead distancing herself from Trump's political decisions. She said, "That's a question that's political by nature. As you know, I'm not part of the president's political team anymore. I do sit here at the White House as a government employee."

She added that Trump "has a lot on his plate" and noted, "He did host a telephone call the, prior to the election, the night before. But he's made his position on the results of the election clear to all of you."

The redistricting measure was approved earlier this week. Leavitt's remarks quickly circulated on social media, prompting users to speculate about her status within Trump's circle. Some suggested she might have been demoted, fired, or planning to resign.

Leavitt's Comments Spark Public Backlash and Speculation Amid Pregnancy Rumors

A TikTok user commented sarcastically, "'As you all know' like this isn't the literal first time it's even been mentioned lol." Another user called her statement "a weird thing to just randomly throw out there." Others interpreted her comments as an attempt to distance herself from the "sinking ship," with one saying, "She's jumping ship."

Leavitt previously worked on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign before being appointed as White House Press Secretary. On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), one user questioned, "So you're telling me the White House Press Secretary isn't going to answer any more political questions? What is she supposed to talk about then? The weather?" Another added, "'I'm not a part of his political team, I just work here' is insane. She should just resign."

Some commentators sought to clarify that Leavitt might have meant she no longer works on Trump's political campaign team but remains a government employee in her press secretary role.

RadarOnline also reported that a source alleged Trump was considering firing Leavitt amid her pregnancy. According to the source, "He's not happy, and when he's not happy, he starts looking at options. He's even blamed her pregnancy for distractions, saying the focus isn't where it needs to be." The source added, "It's classic Trump. Everything comes down to performance – and perception."

Leavitt is currently pregnant with her second child and is married to Nicholas Riccio, 60. They share a nearly 2-year-old son, Niko, and their baby girl is expected in early May. Earlier this week, Leavitt told reporters, "This will likely be my last gaggle for some time. As you can see. I'm about ready to have a baby any minute, so I will see you guys very soon." Politico Playbook reports she plans to return after maternity leave.

The comments and rumors come at a time when Trump remains a dominant figure in Republican politics amid ongoing controversies and legal battles.