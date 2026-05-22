Hunter Biden delivered a blunt critique of Washington's political establishment while defending his father, former president Joe Biden, during a wide-ranging podcast interview with commentator Candace Owens.

Speaking on Owens' podcast, Hunter Biden, 56, argued that internal power structures in Washington ultimately undermined his father's presidency and political standing, as reported by Radar Online. He described a divide between longtime political insiders and figures he claimed were excluded from elite networks.

"Something has changed, Candace. It's not left or right," Hunter said. He accused what he called the "DC elite" of sidelining his father, claiming Joe Biden was never part of a privileged political circle he referred to as the "Epstein class," a remark referencing well-known associations among powerful public figures.

Hunter also criticized the Democratic Party's handling of the 2024 election cycle, suggesting the political transition away from his father was abrupt and politically motivated. His comments added to ongoing tensions surrounding the end of Joe Biden's reelection bid and the rise of then–Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.

Beyond political grievances, Hunter Biden spoke openly about his personal struggles with substance abuse. Addressing past criticism directly, he acknowledged the severity of his addiction.

"I've heard you call me a crackhead many times, and the truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead," he said during the interview, as per AOL.

He described a period of personal collapse in which his marriage fell apart and he spiraled into addiction. Hunter said he reached a breaking point where he had to choose between recovery and death, describing it as a moment that forced him to confront the consequences of his behavior.

Hunter has previously detailed his struggles in memoirs and interviews, including repeated drug use during his most severe period of addiction. He credited family intervention, including support from his father, with helping him seek treatment and recovery.

Despite political criticism and personal controversy, Hunter emphasized that Joe Biden remained a consistent source of support throughout his addiction and recovery process. He said his father never abandoned him, even during the most difficult periods.

The interview added another chapter to the public scrutiny surrounding the Biden family, blending political commentary with deeply personal revelations.