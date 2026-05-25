Actress Vivica A. Fox, known for her iconic roles in films like "Independence Day' and 'Set It Off', recently addressed the intense scrutiny she faces regarding her changing appearance as she ages.

In a candid May 21 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Fox, 61, pushed back against critics and internet trolls obsessed with comparing her current look to her younger self. "You're not going to be the same size you were when you were 19, 20 years old," Fox said. "People forget that sometimes and they can say very mean things to you."

Fox acknowledged the pressures of aging in Hollywood, a business notorious for judging women by their looks. "I'm in a business that you get judged by your looks constantly," she explained. "If you don't listen to the chatterbox and stay true to who you are and love who you are, it can destroy you."

The actress emphasized self-acceptance, saying she is comfortable in her skin "flaws and all" and continues to do her best to maintain her health while embracing her humanity.

Per Atlanta Black Star, her remarks sparked a heated discussion online after clips of the interview were shared by "The Neighborhood Talk". Supporters praised Fox for her resilience and legacy in Hollywood, with one commenter writing, "She's literally a living legend. She opened so many doors for Black women in Hollywood."

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Others criticized what they perceive as excessive cosmetic procedures and digital alterations, suggesting that the backlash stems more from changes due to plastic surgery than aging itself.

Fox has faced ongoing speculation about Botox, fillers, and other cosmetic treatments, especially after viral clips from her 2024 appearance on 'The Tamron Hall Show" drew comments about a "swollen face." Despite fluctuating weight and appearance changes over the years, Fox remains focused on her career, which spans over three decades.

Currently starring in the drama thriller "Is God Is", which explores two sisters honoring their mother's wish, Fox continues to maintain a strong presence in Hollywood as an actress and executive producer.

READ MORE: Vivica A. Fox Addresses Rumors Her Friend Jamie Foxx Is A Clone After His Health Scare: 'It Makes You Laugh'