Vivica A. Fox is opening up about why her past relationship with rapper 50 Cent remains unforgettable more than two decades later — and it's all about the "fat orgasms."

During an appearance on the talk show Sherri, Fox, as per Complex, addressed a viral moment from last month when she warned women at the Chicago Ultimate Women's Expo: "Don't date 50 Cent and don't date no damn rappers!"

The comment sparked widespread reactions, including playful responses from 50 Cent himself. But Fox said her advice came from a reflective place rather than throwing shade.

"That was me just like, 'I wish I knew,'" Fox told Sherri Shepherd. "Not to go public so fast, not to have it out there, not to have the breakup that's lasted 22 years."

Fox clarified that she wasn't advising women to avoid rappers altogether.

"I didn't say you couldn't play with him," she joked, drawing laughter from the audience.

She also expressed appreciation for 50 Cent's recent reaction to her remarks, including his viral Instagram post joking about "putting" her "in the Matrix."

Fox said she and 50 Cent have finally found peace after years of public feuding. Then she revealed the reason why she'll never forget him.

"You always got that one that you always got a little special place for, but we are in a good place, and I'll take the blue pill," Fox said, referencing 50 Cent's Matrix joke. "Oh my goodness. The orgasms were fat."

50 Cent quickly responded to Fox's comments during a TMZ street interview earlier this week with humorous posts on Instagram. One featured a blue pill with a smiley face captioned: "What, 😳 I don't know what happened 👀 see that's your problem you think you know everything. LOL." Another video post said: "You ain't gonna believe this man, but she tried to turn me out 😔 I just got on 👀"