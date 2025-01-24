We've all heard of nepo babies, but Hollywood veteran Andie MacDowell says she's now a nepo mom thanks to the success of her youngest daughter, Margaret Qualley.

The "Groundhog Day" star, 66, appeared on Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and joked that she's now benefiting from "reverse nepotism."

"I am now [what] they always accuse the children of," MacDowell said, referring to the concept of so-called nepo babies.

"I'm now cool because I'm Margaret Qualley's mom and also Jack Antonoff's mother-in-law. So it's a double whammy. [I get] letters in the mailbox. 'I think you're wonderful,' and you know, they're 13!" she said.

MacDowell shares son Justin, 38, and daughters Rainey, 35, and Margaret, 30, with her ex-husband and fellow former model Paul Qualley.

Qualley recently starred alongside Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid in the body horror film "The Substance." MacDowell briefly dated Quaid after divorcing Qualley in 1999.

"The movie is fantastic. She takes so many chances," MacDowell said of Margaret's role in "The Substance". "She's so much braver than I could've ever been, she really carved her own road and I'm super, super proud of her."

Quaid, meanwhile, said he has also benefited from reverse nepotism thanks to the rising fame of his son Jack Quaid, whom he shares with ex-wife Meg Ryan. In August, Quaid joked to ET that Jack's fame has gotten him "all these jobs from all these directors."

"I say, 'How bout a little help over here?' I don't mind the nepo thing myself, OK," he said. "Reverse nepo, I'll take it!"

MacDowell got her start modeling and appeared in several films, including "St. Elmo's Fire," before landing her big break starring in 1989's "Sex, Lies and Videotape." She continued working consistently over the next decades, and even starred alongside Margaret in Netflix's 2021 miniseries "Maid," for which she earned a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe nomination.

Margaret Qualley is slated to appear in the upcoming comedy "Honey Don't!" with Aubrey Plaza and comedy thriller "Huntington" with Glen Powell.

-- With reporting by TMX