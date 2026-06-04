The custody dispute between Rumer Willis and her ex-partner, Derek Richard Thomas, has escalated again after new court documents revealed fresh accusations about how their 3-year-old daughter, Louetta, is being raised and represented.

According to court filings reported by TMZ and obtained from legal records, Thomas pushed back strongly against earlier claims made by Willis and her mother, Demi Moore. He denied any allegations of abuse and instead accused Willis of using their daughter in a way he says crosses a line.

Thomas specifically raised concern about Louetta appearing in paid social media content. According to People, in his filing, he claimed Willis included their child in a commercial he described as containing "adult sexual humor." He said he had already objected in writing to the use of the child in that type of advertisement.

"Respondent's coordinated media strategy and its harm to Louetta are a serious concern," Thomas stated in the document, adding that he warned Willis about the issue earlier in February 2026.

At the same time, Thomas rejected claims that he had acted aggressively or used drugs, saying there was no truth to those allegations. He also described their relationship as "unhealthy," but insisted it ended without violence or coercive behavior.

Rumer Willis’ ex fires back at abuse allegations, accuses actress of exploiting daughter with ‘adult sexual humor’ posts https://t.co/hZZ4ENdcvc pic.twitter.com/ZuKApSofkQ — Page Six (@PageSix) June 3, 2026

Read more: Rumer Willis Defends Parenting Choices After Breastfeeding Video Sparks Debate

Derek Richard Thomas Denies Abuse Allegations

Thomas further argued that he has remained involved in his daughter's life.

According to his filing, he has regularly FaceTimed Louetta and tried to stay connected, but said visits have been complicated by changing custody conditions, RealityTea reported.

Thomas also addressed financial and parenting concerns in his response. He stated he was willing to pay child support based on his reported income and denied claims that he failed in his responsibilities as a father.

The custody case has become increasingly public, with both sides filing competing declarations since last year.

Willis previously accused Thomas of emotional abuse and said she was worried about Louetta's emotional well-being. She also asked the court to limit unsupervised time between Thomas and their daughter.

In earlier filings, Willis described difficult moments in their relationship and said she often felt stressed while co-parenting. She also raised concerns about certain behavior she believed was harmful to their child.

Thomas, however, maintains that those claims are exaggerated or untrue. He said he has consistently cared for Louetta and that no credible evidence of neglect exists.

Willis and Thomas welcomed their daughter in April 2023 and confirmed their split in August 2024 after being together since 2022.