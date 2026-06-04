Angelina Jolie has spoken openly over the years about the most formative influence in her life — not a role, not a director, but her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who raised her and her brother James Haven largely as a single parent following her separation from actor Jon Voight.

Bertrand stepped back from her own acting ambitions after the marriage ended, choosing instead to focus on her children. It was a decision Jolie has never forgotten. In a 2020 essay for The New York Times, Jolie wrote about her mother's sacrifices, describing a woman whose personal dreams gave way to her devotion as a parent — and whose quiet strength left a lasting mark on how Jolie approaches her own family.

The relationship between Jolie and her father has been complicated and well-documented over the years, marked by periods of estrangement and occasional attempts at reconnection. Jolie has been candid about those difficulties in interviews, though she has consistently returned to her mother's example — rather than her father's absence — as the defining story of her childhood.

Bertrand remained one of the closest people in Jolie's life until her death in 2007 following a battle with ovarian cancer. Jolie has said that losing her mother was among the most significant events of her adult life, and that Bertrand's values continue to inform her work as a parent, an activist, and a public figure.

As a mother of six, Jolie has credited Bertrand with teaching her the importance of resilience, compassion, and putting family before career. Those themes have surfaced repeatedly in her public statements, her humanitarian work, and her choices as a parent.

The story of Angelina Jolie's family is often told through the lens of conflict. But the story she has returned to most consistently, in her own words, is a simpler one: a mother who gave up her own dreams to raise her children, and a daughter who has never stopped being shaped by that example.