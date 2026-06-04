Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have reportedly moved back into their $30 million UK farmhouse after the sale of their $50 million mansion fell through.

According to exclusive reports by Radar Online, the couple initially fled Hollywood, citing the re-election of President Donald Trump as a reason for relocating to the Cotswolds, England. In June 2024, they purchased a 43-acre historic farmhouse estate priced at $30 million. However, soon after moving in, they discovered that the property was highly prone to flooding due to its proximity to one of the River Thames' main tributaries.

Worried of the threat of floodwaters, DeGeneres and de Rossi bought a second property, a 10,000-square-foot modern mansion called HiAvens, built on higher ground. The deal was completed just months after their first purchase of a farmhouse and was in the hands of London-based real estate lawyers Lawrence Stephens, who deal with high-profile clients.

Read more: Ellen DeGeneres Explains Reason She and Wife Portia de Rossi Permanently Relocated to the UK

The mansion is reportedly worth $50 million, a huge jump from its $2.5 million sale in 2018 – a staggering 1,863% increase in seven years. Despite the premium price, industry experts are skeptical that DeGeneres will recoup her investment, noting that the UK luxury property market has stagnated, especially for ultra-expensive homes targeting celebrities and wealthy buyers.

DeGeneres and de Rossi intended to sell the farmhouse through Sotheby's with a $10 million profit margin to fund their new mansion. However, the listing was withdrawn after the only interested buyer pulled out, forcing them to return to their original farmhouse after spending Christmas in the U.S.

Despite these challenges, Ellen and Portia appear committed to making the farmhouse their long-term home. They recently submitted plans to convert outbuildings into stables.

Beyond their property struggles, Yahoo! Entertainment reported that Ellen and Portia's relationship remains strong. Having met in 2004 and married in 2008 during a brief window when same-sex marriage was legal in California, they have been vocal advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

Portia has often spoken about how Ellen has positively transformed her life, while Ellen credits Portia for helping her become healthier and more herself since their move to the English countryside.

Read more: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Reportedly Crave Spotlight Again as Couple Struggles to Sell $20M UK Farmhouse