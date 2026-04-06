Rumer Willis is speaking out again after a new video of her breastfeeding her toddler sparked strong reactions online, making it clear she stands by her parenting decisions.

The 37-year-old actress shared a clip on social media over the weekend showing her breastfeeding her daughter, Louetta, who is about to turn 3. The video quickly drew attention, with some viewers questioning her choice.

According to US Magazine, in response, Willis added text to the video that read, "When someone starts judging my parenting," before cutting to a viral clip explaining the difference between "your business" and "my business." She captioned the post, "Sorry not sorry."

Willis, who welcomed her daughter in April 2023 with musician Derek Richard Thomas, has been open about raising Lou largely on her own after confirming their split a year later. She previously shared, "I am single momming it and coparenting," adding that her daughter is "the best thing in my life."

Single mom Rumer Willis hits back at parenting criticism with video breastfeeding 3-year-old daughter https://t.co/sUcuotuzTK pic.twitter.com/A5mz5QRaH7 — Page Six (@PageSix) April 5, 2026

Rumer Willis Defends Breastfeeding

Her latest post is not the first time she has addressed criticism. Months earlier, Willis shared another breastfeeding photo and wrote a message aimed at critics: "For the haters who come at me about breastfeeding my 2 yr old I hope you have a blessed day." The repeated responses suggest that the topic continues to draw mixed opinions online.

Public reactions to breastfeeding toddlers often vary, even though guidance from health organizations like the World Health Organization supports breastfeeding up to two years and beyond alongside other foods. Still, many mothers, especially in the public eye, face judgment when sharing these moments openly.

Willis has also been candid about the ups and downs of being a single parent. In recent posts, she shared that "some days being a single mom is hard," offering a more personal look at her daily life, JustJared reported.

She has also pushed back against claims about relying on support from her famous parents, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.