Hailee Steinfeld is giving fans a warm look inside her first wedding anniversary with husband Josh Allen, and it was a quiet, family-centered celebration filled with love, food, and reflection.

The actress and singer revealed in a June 3 post on her Beau Society Substack that she and the Buffalo Bills quarterback marked the special day at home with their baby daughter. Instead of a big outing, the couple chose a simple evening together that felt meaningful in its own way.

"We both 'dressed up' (I put on a little mascara and a pair of jeans) and sat down for a 5pm dinner at our little dining room table," Steinfeld wrote, adding that their baby sat "in her bouncy chair in between us."

The meal itself carried personal meaning for the couple. They shared their wedding soup, which Steinfeld described as tortilla soup, along with homemade mushroom pappardelle. For dessert, they enjoyed gooey butter cake, a treat they often order when they go out, People reported.

After dinner, the couple shifted from celebration to reflection. They watched their wedding video together and went back through their camera rolls to revisit the earliest photos they took as a couple. It became a quiet moment to look at how far they had come since their wedding in Santa Barbara in May 2025.

"Josh and I talked about our favorite dates and memories together," Steinfeld shared, "and just how much life has changed in a year."

Hailee Steinfeld Reveals the Sweet Way She Celebrated First Wedding Anniversary with Josh Allen, and the Thoughtful Gifts They Exchanged https://t.co/HKQ0PVPp2p — People (@people) June 3, 2026

Read more: Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Engagement Ring with Josh Allen at NFL Honors

Hailee Steinfeld Shares Sweet Details

That change includes becoming parents. The couple welcomed their baby girl in April, a moment Steinfeld previously called "incredibly grateful and blessed." Their anniversary dinner, with their daughter close by, marked a new chapter in their marriage.

Allen has also spoken about the support he receives at home. According to ENews, during an April press conference, he praised Steinfeld, calling her an "absolute rockstar" for handling many newborn responsibilities while he continued his NFL season.

The pair also used their anniversary as a moment to check in emotionally. They asked each other reflective questions about their relationship, including what they were proud of from the past year and what they hoped for in the future.

Steinfeld explained that she values taking time like this, whether it is a birthday or anniversary, to slow down and appreciate life changes.

The couple also followed a traditional anniversary theme by exchanging paper gifts. Steinfeld received a deck of custom playing cards featuring their wedding photo, while Allen framed some of their favorite wedding pictures for their home. They also wrote each other handwritten notes, something Steinfeld said felt especially important for the occasion.