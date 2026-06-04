Blake Lively has been roasted by social media users for posting pictures of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram. Critics claim the actress is using the posts to take attention away from controversies surrounding her. The backlash comes shortly after Lively announced a settlement in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni related to the film "It Ends With Us".

She Finds reported that in late May, Lively shared a selfie on her Instagram story showing the couple smiling, with Reynolds' toned biceps prominently displayed. She followed this with a zoomed-in version of the same photo, set to upbeat songs, drawing attention to his physique.

Most recently, she posted another photo of Reynolds casually leaning against a countertop, sporting a silver watch, bracelets, and a mini Hermès Kelly bag valued between $25,000 and $50,000. Captioning the post, Lively joked, "My account has officially turned into an OnlyFans," highlighting the steady stream of photos of her husband, per AOL.

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Social media reactions were swift and largely critical. Users called the posts narcissistic and nauseating, suggesting the timing was too coincidental.

"That just reeks of desperation," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). Others pointed out that the frequent posts often followed negative press about Lively, interpreting them as a calculated public relations tactic.

"Every time there's bad press, it's suddenly another Ryan Reynolds appreciation post," noted one commenter. Another added, "Nobody posts this many 'look at my husband' photos unless they're trying to change the conversation."

The PR strategy drew jokes and skepticism alike, with some users mocking the repeated posting patterns as predictable attempts to shift public attention.

The controversy follows a joint statement from Lively and Justin Baldoni announcing their settlement over the lawsuit connected to "It Ends With Us". Both expressed pride in the film and commitment to supporting survivors of domestic violence, but acknowledged challenges during the legal process.

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