Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty to simple battery following his arrest during Mardi Gras in New Orleans earlier this year, bringing the case tied to a bar altercation in the city's Marigny district to a close.

A representative for the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court confirmed that the 39-year-old actor entered his plea on Wednesday. The case stems from an incident at a local bar in February that escalated into physical confrontation after LaBeouf was asked to leave.

Following the guilty plea, LaBeouf was sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence and placed on two years of active probation, Variety reported. He was also ordered to complete anger management and sensitivity training as part of the court's conditions. The case has now been closed.

🚨BREAKING: Actor Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery for punching multiple people outside a New Orleans bar during Mardi Gras in February, according to the Associated Press. pic.twitter.com/nBqLB3frtR — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) June 3, 2026

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LaBeouf's attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, said in a statement that the court process supported the actor's version of events.

"The police and District Attorney's investigation proved exactly what Shia LaBeouf said from the beginning — that this was nothing more than a minor Mardi Gras bar tussle," she said. "Mr. LaBeouf came to court today wanting to take accountability for his part in what happened, and he has done so. Now he's looking forward to focusing on family, work, and new creative projects."

Court documents and earlier reports show the incident began after LaBeouf was reportedly asked to leave a bar during the busy Mardi Gras celebrations.

According to PageSix, witnesses described him as "inebriated" and "somewhat belligerent" during the night. Once outside, he allegedly became involved in a physical confrontation with staff and patrons.

According to earlier accounts, the situation escalated further when LaBeouf allegedly returned and was involved in additional clashes before being restrained by multiple people. Police later arrived at the scene shortly before 1 a.m. and took him into custody. He was later transported to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries before being booked at Orleans Parish Prison.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office formally filed charges last month prior to Wednesday's court resolution.