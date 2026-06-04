Mike Tyson recently revisited one of the most talked-about stories from his personal life, recalling an unexpected encounter that took place during his divorce from actress Robin Givens in the late 1980s — a period he has described as one of the most emotionally difficult of his life.

Speaking in a recent interview, Tyson described arriving at Givens' residence during a time when he was still hoping to salvage their relationship. The visit led to an encounter involving a then little-known actor who would later become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Tyson has recounted the moment with a mix of humor and candor, describing his own reaction at the time as a mix of shock and disbelief.

Tyson first detailed the experience in his memoir Undisputed Truth, in which he wrote with unusual openness about the emotional toll of the marriage and its collapse. The relationship, which lasted less than a year, became one of the most publicized chapters of his personal life — marked by a widely watched television interview in which Givens discussed their difficulties while Tyson sat beside her, and followed by a divorce that played out in the full glare of public attention.

Givens later confirmed that she and Pitt had spent time together during that period, though she has disputed some details that have appeared in various retellings of the story over the years.

Tyson has long been willing to speak about the hardships alongside the triumphs of his career. In interviews and public appearances in recent years, he has reflected on how the relationships and personal struggles of his twenties — including the marriage to Givens — shaped the man he became. He has spoken about regret, growth, and the distance that time provides when looking back at a life lived as publicly as his.

The encounter he described remains one of the more memorable anecdotes from that chapter — not because of who else was in the room, but because of what it revealed about where Tyson was in his life at the time: a young man at the height of his athletic power, navigating a personal world that had become far more complicated than the sport that made him famous.