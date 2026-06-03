Cassie Ventura has confirmed in court documents that she is now living outside the United States and does not plan to move back, according to filings tied to her ongoing legal battle.

In a declaration dated May 1, 2026, the singer—known for her hit "Long Way 2 Go"—stated clearly, "I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States," according to reports cited by TMZ.

The filing was submitted as part of her ongoing lawsuit involving male escort Clayton Howard.

Ventura's representatives have not publicly commented on her current location or her decision to live abroad. It also remains unclear exactly when she left the country. The court document adds another detail: while Ventura is still a US citizen, she confirmed she is no longer a resident of California.

According to PageSix, her filing is tied to a legal dispute in which Howard accuses her and Sean "Diddy" Combs of wrongdoing during encounters he claims involved him being hired as a sex worker.

Howard's lawsuit, filed in 2025, alleges he suffered physical and emotional harm and also makes claims about sexually transmitted infection and a past pregnancy. Ventura is currently contesting those allegations.

Cassie Reveals She Quietly Left the U.S. After Receiving $30 Million Settlement From Diddy Details: https://t.co/QUrTUJT44P pic.twitter.com/tSuHcnWpFY — Complex (@Complex) June 2, 2026

Cassie Ventura Reveals Permanent Move Abroad

Her decision to live outside the US comes after a highly public period in court. She previously testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York, where she described years of alleged abuse during their relationship from 2007 to 2018.

During that trial, Ventura also received a reported $20 million settlement from Combs and his companies after filing a separate lawsuit in 2023, Complex reported. That lawsuit included accusations of rape, physical abuse, and coercion.

Combs was later convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

After the verdict, Ventura's attorney praised her courage, saying the legal process began after she filed her civil complaint and helped move the case forward.

The latest filing does not explain Ventura's personal reasons for relocating, but it confirms she now plans to stay outside the country while continuing to deal with ongoing legal matters.

Court records also note that Ventura testified while pregnant in 2025 and later welcomed a child with her husband, Alex Fine, just weeks after the trial.