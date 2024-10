Los Angeles County DA George Gascón has recommended resentencing for Lyle and Erik Menendez, who are each serving life in prison without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills home. The attorney for Lyle and Erik Menendez said he thinks the brothers are "cautiously optimistic that they can see some real relief," and his goal is to have the brothers home for Thanksgiving. ABC News' Matt Gutman has more. #news #menendezbrothers