Although Selena Gomez had expressed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was okay after her break up with Justin Bieber, Perez Hilton reported that the actress misses her ex.

Gomez and Bieber had split at the end of 2012, but the actress traveled to Oslo, Norway last week to meet up with her ex during his Believe tour, sending mixed messages to fans who may have thought their relationship was over.

A source said that the Come & Get It star was only able to stay away from Bieber because she was distracted by her Spring Breakers promo tour and recording of her new album, when Bieber was "out of sight, out of mind," Perez Hilton reported.

Even though the source said that the two remain in touch, "[Gomez] didn't actually have to think of him cause she was with her girls doing major promotion." After the promotion for her film was over the singer was "lonely," which led her to reach out to Bieber again, according to the report.

This follows shortly after Bieber posted and then deleted a photo on Twitter of him and Gomez snuggling, which led to questionable rumors as to whether the two are back together.

Gomez and Bieber have seen each other periodically since breaking up at the end of 2012 but according to a report, Bieber has been tortured because she's been giving him mixed signals.