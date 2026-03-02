In her contentious investigative podcast series "Bride of Charlie," Candace Owens focuses on Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk, and her quick ascent to the position of CEO at Turning Point USA.

The series, which debuted its first episode on February 25, accuses Kirk of dishonesty and questions her qualifications for leading the billion-dollar nonprofit.

Owens alleges multiple inconsistencies in Kirk's narrative about her family background and behavior following her husband's assassination. "What alarms me so much about Erika isn't so much that she lies, which we will prove over and over again; it's also the fact that I don't know if she's aware that she's lying," Owens said during the episode.

According to Radar Online, the two-minute trailer for "Bride of Charlie" sparked immediate backlash from various conservative figures. On X, Meghan McCain called the series "pure, unadulterated, f------ evil," expressing sympathy for Kirk and her family. Laura Loomer labeled Owens "disgusting" and the series "depraved." Others on social media accused Owens of being "heartless and reckless" for involving Kirk's children in the public scrutiny.

Pure, unadulterated, fucking evil. Who in God's name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this?



I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this. https://t.co/RutcKHVSUQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 24, 2026

The trailer included footage from the day Charlie Kirk was murdered and scenes showing Erika Kirk speaking emotionally about her late husband's funeral, which she referred to as the "event of the century." It also highlighted her appointment as CEO of Turning Point USA shortly after her husband's death, questioning her suitability for the role.

An Owens spokesperson told the New York Post that "there isn't any backlash outside of the Zionist bubble—which has no influence. People are excited to watch, and we are looking forward to presenting what we've discovered about Mrs. Kirk." The spokesperson said the series will "speak for itself" when it premieres Wednesday.

The trailer's release came as Erika Kirk was scheduled to attend the State of the Union on Tuesday as a guest of President Donald Trump. Critics said the timing was insensitive given she continues to mourn her husband, who was 31 when he was shot Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, faces a charge of aggravated murder and faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted. A judge recently denied a bid by Robinson's legal team to disqualify the Utah County Attorney's Office from prosecuting the case.

Seth Dillon, CEO of the Babylon Bee, questioned the motives of those backing the series in a post on X, asking what Charlie Kirk "would think of his so-called friends who can't summon the courage to say it for him."

What would Charlie have to say about this? And what would he think of his so-called friends who can't summon the courage to say it for him? pic.twitter.com/pu4RD2T31M — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 24, 2026

The controversy highlights continuing tensions within conservative circles following Charlie Kirk's death and underscores the fraught role of media figures who focus scrutiny on public officials and family members in the wake of high-profile tragedies.

Despite the controversy, Owens defended her work, stating that the public has a right to know about Kirk's background and her position at Turning Point USA, an organization that reportedly raised over a quarter-billion dollars last year. Owens also revealed she reached out to Kirk for comment on the accusations but has not received a response.

Among those supporting Owens' right to free expression is former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly. On "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Kelly said she refused to condemn Owens despite pressure, emphasizing her commitment to freedom of speech: "I'd rather die than bend the knee to these people... I'd rather die."

As of this publication, Erika Kirk has yet to respond publicly to the allegations raised in "Bride of Charlie."

