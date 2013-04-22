Kim Kardashian is not letting her pregnancy slow her down, as she was spotted during a New York visit flaunting her baby bump in a tight black dress.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star is transitioning into her third semester of her pregnancy, her baby bump continues to get bigger. During a trip to New York City on April 22, she was photographed in a tight dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels entitled Cruel Summer, designed by her boyfriend/baby daddy Kanye West. The shoes were named after the rapper's latest album.

Although Kardashian has been looking glamorous in her recent looks, she revealed to E!'s Ryan Seacrest that she's been enduring a painful pregnancy. Enstars reported last month that the star was rushed to a doctor in Los Angeles after returning from Paris Fashion Week, with fears of complications with her unborn baby.

"Kim started feeling ill on the plane from Paris, and called friends as soon as she landed," a source told the New York Post at the time. "She was rushed to her doctor Tuesday [March 5] night in tears. She thought she was having a miscarriage."

During her recent interview with Seacrest, Kardashian said she's in "pain, physically."

"I was waiting for this amazing experience where I can just do whatever I want, eat whatever I want, feel great, and it hasn't been that way," she admitted.

Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian chimed in the interview and said, "Her back hurts, her breasts hurt, her stomach hurts, her feet hurt, her head hurts, her eyes hurt, her nails hurt. She cries all the time, too."

Kim recently settled her divorce with ex-husband Kris Humphries and also said she thinks she can get married again.

"That's what I've always wanted -- just because you think you find it and you realize that's not it," she said.