Rapper Snoop Dogg's granddaughter, Codi Dreaux, died on January 26, 2026, at 10 months old, just 20 days after being discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit where she spent her entire life.

Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram on January 31, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby. "Monday I lost the love of my life. My Codi," she wrote alongside an angel wing emoji.

Codi's father, Wayne Deuce, who is engaged to Cori, also posted a tribute on his Instagram Stories. "I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you," he wrote, according to The Mirror.

The infant was born three months premature in February 2025 at just 25 weeks gestation after Cori developed HELLP syndrome, a serious pregnancy complication that involves the breakdown of red blood cells, elevated liver enzymes, and low platelets. Cori underwent an emergency cesarean section to deliver the baby.

Following her premature birth, Codi required intensive medical care and remained in the NICU for the next 10 months as doctors worked to stabilize her fragile condition. The family finally celebrated a milestone on January 6 when Cori announced that her daughter was coming home. "She's home. Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all," she posted at the time.

The loss was particularly devastating given the short time the family had with Codi at home. "20 days later?! Dawg I'm sick," Cori wrote in a follow-up post, expressing her shock and grief, TMZ reported.​

Cori, 26, has faced significant health challenges of her own. She was diagnosed with lupus at age six and suffered a severe stroke in January 2024, which led her to postpone her wedding plans with Deuce. Her pregnancy was considered high-risk due to her medical history.

Snoop Dogg showed public support for his daughter by sharing a family photo on Instagram that included Cori, along with sparkling heart and praying hands emojis. His son Cordell also posted the same image with the message "L sis, got you."

One NICU nurse who cared for Codi posted a heartfelt tribute that Cori reshared, writing: "I been sad for 6 days straight. Being a nurse has its ups and downs and this is the biggest down I ever experienced. It was such a pleasure being mybabygirls nurse. I gave her one last bath told her I loved her and didn't even know I was getting her ready for Heaven," as per E! News.​