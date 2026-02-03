Sir Ian McKellen may have revealed a major plot point for the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" film during a recent interview.​

While discussing his career and past film roles, McKellen appeared on YouTube creator Jake Hamilton's interview series "Jake's Takes" in late January. During the conversation, McKellen reflected on memorable moments from his previous "X-Men" films, particularly scenes where special effects made it appear that his character, Magneto, was using his magnetic powers to lift and move objects.​

The accidental spoiler came when McKellen was comparing practical effects from earlier films to modern computer-generated imagery. He commented that modern filmmaking would make such scenes easier to create today. Then he casually stated, "Though I did destroy New Jersey the other day. Oh, I perhaps shouldn't have said that," according to People​.

McKellen's comment immediately caught the attention of fans online, as he seemed to realize his mistake right after making the statement. The remark suggests that in "Avengers: Doomsday," his character will be responsible for destroying New Jersey, potentially a major action sequence in the film.​

Hamilton, the interviewer, handled the situation professionally by not pressing McKellen for additional details about the accidental revelation. This approach respected Marvel Studios' strict policies regarding spoilers and cast confidentiality. Many entertainment journalists noted that Hamilton's decision to move past the comment was admirable, as he could have attempted to extract more information from McKellen about the scene.​

The possible destruction of New Jersey has sparked considerable speculation among Marvel fans online. Some viewers have theorized the scene could connect to other MCU storylines, Screen Rant reported.

Kamala Khan, the main character from Marvel's "Ms. Marvel" series, is confirmed to live in New Jersey and possesses the X-Gene, making her a mutant. Fans have speculated that Magneto's presence in New Jersey might be related to locating Khan, though McKellen's comment about destroying the state suggests the visit would not be friendly.​

"Avengers: Doomsday" is scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026. The film will reunite McKellen with Sir Patrick Stewart, who plays Professor X. McKellen last played Magneto in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past," making his return to the role a significant event for longtime fans of the franchise.​

Marvel Studios has not officially commented on McKellen's accidental spoiler or confirmed details about the scene he may have revealed, as per Disney Fanatic.​