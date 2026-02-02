Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg achieved EGOT status on Feb. 1, 2026, by winning his first Grammy Award for producing the documentary "Music by John Williams," which took home the trophy for Best Music Film at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The 79-year-old director received the honor during the non-televised portion of the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. While Spielberg did not personally accept the award, director Laurent Bouzereau expressed gratitude on behalf of the production team, describing the documentary as "the tale of one of our greatest musical voices ever."

In a statement shared on Amblin Entertainment's Instagram, Spielberg said the Grammy "means everything to me" and called the victory "profoundly significant," according to the Hollywood Reporter. He emphasized that the award affirms what he has known for over five decades: that composer John Williams' impact on culture and music is immeasurable, with his artistry and legacy being unparalleled.

The documentary celebrates Williams' iconic film scores and features interviews with collaborators, including George Lucas, Yo-Yo Ma, and Spielberg himself. It explores Williams' career from his early days as a jazz pianist through his 54 Academy Award nominations and five wins. The film premiered at AFI Fest in October 2024 before becoming available on Disney+ on Nov. 1, 2024.

Spielberg now joins an exclusive group of just 22 individuals who have earned competitive awards from all four major American entertainment organizations. His EGOT collection includes four Emmy Awards for projects like "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific," three Oscars for "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan," and one Tony Award for producing the 2022 musical "A Strange Loop," E! News reported.

This marks both Spielberg's first Grammy nomination and first win in his extensive career. The achievement is particularly meaningful given his five-decade collaboration with Williams, who has scored 29 of Spielberg's films, from "The Sugarland Express" in 1974 to "The Fabelmans" in 2022.

Songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul were the most recent EGOT winners before Spielberg, completing their collections at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Other notable EGOT recipients include Rita Moreno, Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Elton John, as per the Town and Country Mag.