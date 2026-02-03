Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show, "Sherri," will end after the fourth season.

The decision was confirmed by representatives to Good Morning America and was elaborated that it comes amid broad shifts in the daytime television landscape when networks are struggling to find the balance between rising production costs and declining ad revenue.

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a statement expressed that the cancellation "does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production which has found strong creative momentum this season or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd" and that the show continues to be popular among its audience.

Season four will air through the fall as planned.

From 'The View' to Her Own Talk Show

Shepherd, who was one of the co-hosts of "The View" for eight seasons, launched "Sherri" in September 2022, occupying the same timeslot of the show that was previously held by "The Wendy Williams Show." The show soon became popular due to Shepherds witty, charming, and down-to-earth style.

"Sherri" was recognized with NAACP Image Awards where Shepherd was honored in 2024 as outstanding host in a talk or news/information series and the show in 2025 for outstanding talk series.

The show also received six Daytime Emmy nominations.

Shepherd was thrilled when the show got its two-season renewal, which she vocalized by saying, "I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a 'good time,' just like my theme song says."

"I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience."

Daytime TV Challenges Cited

While Shepherd's talent was never in question, sources told Us Weekly that the show's end reflects broader struggles in daytime television rather than the host herself. "Shepherd brought a unique energy and authenticity to daytime," a source said. "The decision is about the market, not her talent."

Industry analysts have remarked that even though "Sherri" had a devoted fan base, the costs for producing a daily talk show stay steep.

The change in Kelly Clarkson's departure from "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which was announced on the same day, is a matter of her leaving being a choice and her decision to prioritize the family and be with the kids after the death of Brandon Blackstock, her ex-husband, in 2025, according to E! Online.

Clarkson's show is going to wrap up its seventh season this fall, and the host will make sporadic appearances on "The Voice."