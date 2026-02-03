President Trump announced plans on Sunday to shut down Washington's Kennedy Center for two years beginning July 4, citing the need for major renovations and structural repairs.

The announcement marks an extreme escalation in the ongoing turmoil at the performing arts institution since Trump took control of its board in late 2025 and added his name to the building. The closure comes after months of high-profile artist cancellations, declining ticket sales, and mounting criticism from the cultural community.

Trump framed the decision as necessary to transform what he described as a deteriorating facility into a world-class venue. In a statement posted to Truth Social, he argued that closing the center would allow for faster, higher-quality construction work than attempting renovations while hosting events. He stated that funding for the project has been secured, though specific details about the renovation scope remain unclear, according to Playbill.

The president's takeover of the Kennedy Center has sparked unprecedented resistance from the arts world. Since Trump assumed control and added his name to the building, dozens of prominent performers have canceled scheduled shows in protest.

Grammy-winning cellist Renée Fleming, banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, and composer Philip Glass all withdrew their performances, citing concerns that the institution had become too politicized. Glass specifically stated that his new symphony about Abraham Lincoln could not premiere at a venue whose principles contradicted the work's message.

Other notable cancellations include performances by Issa Rae, Ben Folds, and dance companies, including Doug Varone and Dancers. The Washington National Opera severed its relationship with the center entirely. Attendance has reportedly dropped 50 percent compared to the previous year, with patrons canceling memberships and refusing to purchase tickets, USA Today reported.

The Legal challenges have also mounted against the renaming. Representative Joyce Beatty and other lawmakers have argued that only Congress has the authority to officially rename the Kennedy Center, which was established as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy following his assassination in 1963. A lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of the name change is currently in progress.

The Kennedy Center's staff learned about the closure through Trump's social media announcement rather than official internal communication. Richard Grenell, the center's president, later sent an email acknowledging the uncertainty but offering limited details about the timeline or operational changes ahead.

The proposed closure requires approval from the Kennedy Center's board, which Trump controls as chairman. It remains unclear whether Congressional authorization will also be required for such a major operational change at a federally chartered institution, as per Politico.