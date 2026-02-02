Chappell Roan caught everyone's attention at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday by making a daring topless statement, a body language expert suggested that this might have been a conscious act to "outdo" previous shocking moments on the red carpet including Kanye West and Bianca Censori's reveal last year.

The 27-year-old artist, who has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for her song "The Subway," showed up for the event wearing a transparent Mugler dress that was barely held together by only two metal hoops that were over her nipples.

The daring outfit instantly reminded people of Censori's 2025 red carpet appearance when she took off her fur coat to reveal a nearly nude bodysuit which went viral on social media.

Body Language Shows Calculated Shock

According to body language expert Judi James, Roan's choice appeared to be a deliberate effort to match or surpass Censori's shock factor.

"Roan's red carpet body language made her look uncomfortable, vulnerable and vaguely out of sorts with what looked like her own decision to try for a look that would out-dare every other artist in a gesture that was almost designed to shock as Kanye and Bianca's infamous red carpet reveal a while back," James told Daily Mail.

However, James noted that Roan's expression suggested unease. "She came off looking unhappy and rather sulky as though maybe regretting her dress-decision," she said. The singer initially arrived wrapped in a chiffon wrap the same shade as her hair, appearing tentative and consulting with her stylist before unveiling the daring look.

Her "reveal" was when she threw away her wrap and exposed her upper body which was only covering her nipples with small chiffon elements.

James pointed out that Roan's signs of a change in her mood were clear as she went from a short moment of confidence, raising her arms and flipping her hair, to awkward moves and unhappy- looking facial expressions which suggested that she was not comfortable.

"Her awkwardness was obvious from her constant changes of never-completed poses and her sulky mouth expression with some small biting movements as she looked around with unease," James explained.

all three of chappell roan’s looks for the 2026 #GRAMMYs tonight! ⋆.˚⟡ ࣪ ˖ pic.twitter.com/Uk4LWAyv0v — chappell roan daily (@dailyroan) February 2, 2026

Chappell Roan on the Red Carpet

She confided in E! News that the situation was "overstimulating" because people are filming and she doesn't know what they're doing with it. Despite being uncomfortable, she took the opportunity and showed off her tattoo that covers her back completely such as her G-string and also posed several times.

Despite the red carpet theatrics, Roan returned to the Grammys stage for her performance and to present the award for Best New Artist, swapping her risqué ensemble for a more subdued outfit while handing the trophy to Olivia Dean.