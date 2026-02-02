At the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, February 1, Diane Warren stepped onto the red carpet in a white blazer worn over a black shirt and pants. Her trademark short haircut complemented her face, while sleek dark glasses finished the look.

However, within a short time, the attention that had been on her musical genius shifted to an unexpected case of mistaken identity.

Netizens on some social media platforms confused Warren for Ghislaine Maxwell, the infamous girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein. X users stated that the similarity was mostly in the hairstyle.

Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at the #GRAMMYs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/E8w49CxsBT — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) February 1, 2026

The confusion isn't too surprising — Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year federal sentence for her involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking operation, shares a similar haircut with Warren. That visual similarity alone was enough to get social media talking.

Thought she escaped jail or something 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Yx4eKBmr4Z — mrsnayoon (@mrsimnayeonie) February 2, 2026

What? Is this today? Why isn’t she in jail? — Laura Math 🇨🇦 (@LauraM49111) February 2, 2026

She’s serving prison until 2041. This is not her. — Kes (@keslersalcido) February 2, 2026

Ok but Diane Warren might want to change her look sometime soon https://t.co/1vbM3mibcT — Nathan ❌ and the 5 1/2 minute Hallway (@DazzlerAOA) February 2, 2026

The diane warren and gh*slaine m*xwell tweets are sending me 😭 — 🄺 🪽 (@jenddalki) February 2, 2026

Ghislaine Maxwell's Legal Status

Per BBC, in 2021, Maxwell began her prison term at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. She spent a year there before being moved to the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, which has a lower security level.

By August 2025, she was relocated again, this time to Texas' Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility for women.

Her legal team has not stopped pursuing relief. David Oscar Markus, representing Maxwell in her appeal, said at one point, "The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison. The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It's not right."

He later added, "We are hopeful that she gets some relief [via the SC] soon."

The Supreme Court ultimately rejected Maxwell's appeal, prompting Markus to comment, "We're, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell's case. But this fight isn't over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."

Questions About a Pardon

Speculation about a possible pardon by Donald Trump has also lingered. Maxwell's previous ties to Epstein and their shared social circles have kept the idea alive in public discourse.

When asked in 2025 whether he was considering a pardon, Trump said, according to Politico, "Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but I — nobody's approached me with it. Nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."

Though Trump's comments left room for speculation, there has been no official movement toward clemency. The president's name has surfaced repeatedly in the Epstein files, yet he has not been implicated in any wrongdoing himself.