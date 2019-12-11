[VIDEO] Lizzo Twerks in a Thong, Shows Thirst For NBA Player During Lakers Game

It looks like basketball fans witnessed more than what they paid for during Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is after Grammy-nominated singer Lizzo stole the spotlight and gave the arena audience a quick courtside show.

In the now-viral video, Lakers dancers are grooving on to Lizzo's hit single "Juice" during the game's timeout. It seems like the singer-rapper enjoyed the half-time performance as she also danced and sang to her famous track

But Lizzo did not disappoint the fans and gave them a little entertainment. When the camera focused on her, the 31-year-old grooved to the music, turned around and twerked for the jumbotron.

Arena's audience was ecstatic not only because of Lizzo's dance moves but also because her "courtside twerk" showed off her revealing outfit. The "Truth Hurts" singer was actually wearing an over-sized shirt that looks all sporty on the front but party on the back!

It turns out that it was a cut-out shirt showing off her entire backside featuring a pair of fishnet tights and a black thong.

Lizzo really showed her ass at the Lakers game.... pic.twitter.com/gr0XLMDbeI — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) December 9, 2019

In the videos shared on Twitter, the 18,000 plus attendees of the Los Angeles-Minnesota game went wild and cheered on top of their lungs as Lizzo totally dropped it low during the chorus.

Lizzo x Karl-Anthony

Minutes before the singer's courtside show, Fox Sports interviewed Lizzo, during which she low-key expressed interest on Timberwolves' tallest player, Karl Anthony Towns.

When asked who is she cheering for, Lizzo said: "Both teams are great. I'm personally cheering for No. 32" pertaining to 7-foot tall player Towns. "That's my baby," she added.

During the quick interview, the singer revealed that she has never formally met Towns and playfully sang a mash-up version of her song "Truth Hurts" with lyrics "New man in the Minnesota Timberwolves!"

The Timberwolves tweeted the clip of the interview, tagging both Towns and Lizzo. The latter, later on, retweeted the clip with a drooling emoji.

As of writing, KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) has yet to comment on Lizzo's shots on him.

Some fans reacted on the said tweet, some are shipping the singer and basketball star, while others are encouraging KAT to run away as fast as he can.

Lizzo's Reaction

Lizzo's courtside twerk in revealing outfit stirred debate among social media users, raising "dressing appropriately" concerns for game audience and other public places in general.

Some said the singer's outfit choice during the Lakers-Timberwolves game is only meant to "seek attention," while others labelled it as "tacky and trashy."

This is not about Lizzo being fat, twerking, or hating on her. This is about her seeking attention, coming into an arena with kids and family dressed inappropriately. I haven’t seen RiRi or others do this. Her thong was showing before the twerk then she proceeds to make it worse. — Chad (@16_Titles) December 9, 2019

Dunno how we got to the point where we can't criticize Lizzo or her songs cos she's fat. Everything is fat shaming with you people. It's exhausting. Her outfit was tacky and trashy. I'd probably say the same thing if a slimmer artiste wore it idc. — Adunni Adaora Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) December 10, 2019

During an Instagram live stream, Lizzo addressed the critics and said those who hated her "cheeks" that much can simply kiss it!

"This is who I've always been. Now everyone's looking at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me, negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions," Lizzo said.

Lizzo is known for supporting body positivity, which she loudly advocates through her songs and music videos. On Monday, she also launched the official music video of her song "Good as Hell," which focuses on overcoming insecurities.

