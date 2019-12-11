Lady Gaga, Ex-Fiance Christian Carino Reconciled? Here's The Real Score!

You hated them, cursed them to death, and swore never to have them back in your life again. But after a few weeks or months, you find yourself sliding into their DMs asking how are they doing. Sounds familiar?

Well, a 2016 survey revealed that about 40% of their respondents admitted keeping in touch with their ex-partners a couple of months after the breakup. Is it cool to talk with your ex, regardless if you had a smooth or terrible breakup?

Why not ask Lady Gaga?

Rumor has it that the 33-year-old singer is once again in speaking terms with her ex-fiance Christian Carino 10 months after calling it quits. According to reports, reliable sources revealed that the "Bad Romance" singer had been talking to her talent agent ex, but only as friends.

The source confirmed that it was Gaga who asked Christian not to contact her after the breakup. But now, it seems like the two are once again getting in touch with one another, although it is not clear who is the first one to reach out to whom.

The source added that Gaga and Christian's communication is nothing but pure "friendly chats" and that nothing is going on between the singer and her talent manger-turned-fiance-turned-ex. The source also made it clear that Lady Gaga is not dating anyone seriously at the moment.

Lady Gaga and Christian's History

It could be recalled that in February 2019, Lady Gaga and Christian reportedly called off their engagement after dating for two years. Rumors of their breakup started when Gaga graced the 2019 Grammy Awards by herself on February 10, minus her pink engagement ring.

Early January this year, fans also noticed that the famous ring was MIA when Gaga performed the song "Shallow" during her Enigma residency in Las Vegas. Her only arm candy that time is actor Bradley Cooper, her co-star in the award-winning movie "A Star is Born."

However, the ring was back on Gaga's finger on February 4 when she attended the Oscar nominees luncheon.

Fast forward to June 2019, Gaga finally broke her silence during a concert in Las Vegas and says: "Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it'll be different this time," referring to the song "Someone to Watch Over Me."

Gaga says “Last time I sang this song I had a ring on my finger.” and talks about life flashing before her eyes when the piano wasn’t working until last minute at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/vOdsICUUJB — Jessica † fame monster (@The1FameMonster) June 3, 2019

Christian and Gaga's relationship became public in February 2017 when they were spotted kissing before Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show performance in Houston. Gaga only confirmed their engagement when she called Christian her fiance during the 25th annual Elle Women event.

Lady Gaga After the Breakup

However, it seems like the breakup did not take a toll on Lady Gaga's career, as she has continuously been blessed even after the failed engagement.

Gaga has been reaping the fruits of her labor from the success of "A Star is Born." She recently launched her cosmetic line called "Haus Labs" and started a new makeup collection inspired by her "A Star is Born" red carpet look.

