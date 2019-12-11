5 Best Primers from Amazon For Flawless Makeup 2020

Choosing the right primer for your skin should help get the whole look right. Putting on makeup is not just about the color palette, it is also about what you choose to put on as the base.

Preparing your skin for makeup is an important first step. Though some people miss out on this one and go directly to putting on the foundation, the use of the right primer can help make or break the look you want to achieve.

Cleansing and skin moisturization -- those are the two important functions of a good primer. Tossing in the right primer in your makeup kit is the best decision you are ever going to make. Not only does it make for long-lasting makeup, but it also helps achieve an even application. Isn't it perfect?

TOUCH IN SOL No Pore Blem Primer

Are big pores and uneven skin texture an issue? Do not fret because this primer provides the solution to your problem.

This product might as well be the pore perfecting primer that leaves skin flawless for that beautiful makeup application. Achieve that youthful glow that comes from within.

The best part is its lightweight formula makes a seamless covering of the pores. It is the perfect primer as it stays true to its color.

Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer

This is not just any other primer because it acts as a pore minimizer, too.

It goes to becoming a skin moisturizer that helps achieve the soft smooth finish for the makeup look you want to achieve. It helps create a smooth canvas before the foundation is applied.

Achieve the matte finish looking poreless with this pore eraser primer. It is simply perfect!

Rimmel Stay Matte Primer

If you are looking at achieving perfect skin for the party tonight, then this is the primer to use. It even tones the skin and makes you look like there are no pores at all!

Achieve the glass skin look with its ultra-lightweight formula. It helps control the shine for up to eight hours. The best part? It does not feel greasy or heavy at all!

NYX Studio Perfect Primer

Get that perfect complexion ready before you put on that makeup with this amazing makeup primer.

The silky formula creates a smooth even tone with a matte finish for the foundation. Not only does it smoothen the skin and keeps it moisturized, but it helps the makeup last longer.

This easy-to-apply primer is indeed a gift to those who have their own skin concerns but still want to be able to wear makeup.

Thank Me Later Primer

The name of the product speaks for itself.

Thank Me Later is a pore minimizing primer that is long-lasting. Would you believe it is waterproof, too?

You can get a flawless look without the pores and the lines that last throughout the night. This formula is paraben-free so it is perfectly safe for all skin types. Keep your face shine-free without drying your skin.

Which of these makeup primers should you buy? The choice is up to you. This list contains all five of the best products that can help you get the right look for the right occasion.

