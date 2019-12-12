TIME Hails Greta Thunberg as Youngest Ever 'Person of the Year'

The young climate change activist Greta Thunberg has bagged another world record again.

Thunberg, who is suffering from Asperger's syndrome at a young ag, heard about climate change for the first time when she was eight years old. Since then, she became instantly worried about the environment that she fell into a depression over it.

She rose into one of the world's youngest and well-known climate change and environmental activists after she started protesting alone in Sweden.

The then-15-year-old Thunberg started the "fight climate change" movement by holding a now-recognized sign "skolstrejk för klimatet," which means "School Strike for the Climate" in front of the Swedish parliament on Fridays.

Her initiatives woke up hundreds of people, particularly students, to strike for climate justice until the march became known as the "Fridays For Future" movement.

Earlier this year, Greta made a noise after she filed a legal complaint together with the United Nations and 15 other young climate activists against five countries. According to Thunberg, the said nations are not doing their jobs to effectively respond to the worsening climate change and their idling actions are affecting their plans.

Moreover, she made history after she sailed the distance of 3,500 nautical miles' journey across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit in New York. The young advocate's voyage reportedly lasted for 15 days, successfully achieving her mission to travel emission-free.

TIME's Youngest "Person of the Year"

Through NBC's "TODAY," TIME named the 16-year-old Thunberg as the 2019 Person of the Year.

TIME Magazine's Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that the notable climate change activist became the defendant of the world at a very young age.

"She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement," Felsenthal went on.

Choosing the "Person of The Year" became a tradition to acknowledge the influences and impacts a person has made throughout the year.

Last year, "The Guardians," the group of murdered and imprisoned journalists, was recognized by the magazine.

Aside from TIME, Thunberg also got a nomination for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and became one of the youngest nominees ever. Unfortunately, she lost the award to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Thunberg a Brat?

The climate activist caught the attention of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro after she spoke up to fight the indigenous violence in the Amazon.

Thunberg shared on Twitter a video showing a drive-by shooting targeting indigenous leaders of Amazon alongside the caption, "Indigenous people are literally being murdered for trying to protect the forrest [sic] from illegal deforestation. Over and over again."

Greta showed her dismay towards the world for keeping their mouths closed regarding the issue.

Bolsonaro -- who activists accuse of green-lighting a new era of destruction and violence with his hardline anti-environment rhetoric -- hit back on Greta. He told the reporters that Thunberg is a "pirralha," a Portuguese word which means "little brat" or "pest".

"It's amazing how much space the press gives this kind of pirralha," Brazil's president labeled the 16-year-old activist.

In a massive troll move, the ever-tough Thunberg took it as a compliment and changed her Twitter bio to "Pirralha".

