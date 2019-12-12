KardashianAppeal: Kim Kardashian Offers LAME Excuse For Caitlyn Jenner Fiasco No One Believes

Kim Kardashian finally took a step forward and added a slice of cheese to Brandon Jenner's explanation on Caitlyn Jenner's lonely bridge walk on "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here."

Caitlyn became the seventh celebrity to leave the camp of "I'm A Celebrity" weeks after staying in the middle of a jungle in Australia. Instead of feeling excited, however, she felt that the supposed bridge to welcome her back became a long path to walk on.

It has been a long-standing tradition of the reality TV show to see the participants' families pick up their loved ones after they have been voted out. But the viewers learned that no one from the Kardashian-Jenner clan was there to wait for Caitlyn at the end of the bridge.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to show their dismay towards the U.S. showbiz royal family for not greeting her.

What frustrated the viewers more is the fact that Caitlyn has 10 children and 20 grandchildren, and yet no one put an effort to travel to Australia to congratulate her.

To defend the KarJenners, Brandon Jenner became the first one to explain their side to a random fan on Twitter. The said fan of Caitlyn questioned him for not being there for Caitlyn and how it made them sad to see her got upset because of that.

Brandon then accused the producers of "I'm A Celebrity" for "fabricating" the whole scene for empathy.

According to Brandon, the producers are to be blamed for the lame storyline since they also failed to reach out to tell them what to do.

"I think it might have been a 'storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works," Brandon went on.

Kim Kardashian Seconded Brandon's Excuse

Since the issues surrounding America's royal family got a lot bigger after Brandon's tweet, Kim Kardashian retweeted her half-brother's explanation and agreed to him in hopes of defending the family and clarifying what really happened.

On Brandon's tweet, Kim captioned it saying, "Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I'm A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."

Moreover, Kendall also retweeted Kim's reply along with exclamation marks.

However, their fans did not buy their excuse since, in reality, all of the campers who left the camp had their families waiting for them at the end of the bridge. The other celebrities' families were also able to send letters to them, except for Caitlyn who got a letter from her dogs instead.

In addition, even Josel Dommett -- the host of "I'm A Celebrity" spin-off show "Extra Camp" -- started the hashtag #KardashianAppeal to ask for the Kardashians' comments or words of appreciation for Caitlyn on the show.

In the end, only Sophia Hutchins showed genuine support for the 70-year-old star by posting updates and messages for Caitlyn when she was still inside the camp. She was also the only one who flew to Australia to meet Caitlyn after going out of the jungle.

