Rumors have been swirling that Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has a warehouse full of jars, candles, and wine which online sleuths think can be seen on the brand's inventory.

People who made the claims of the revelation took advantage of a loophole on the As Ever website which showed them the quantity of items available including them over 220,000 jars of spread, 30,000 jars of honey, nearly 90,000 candles, 110, 000 jars of tea, 80,000 edible flower sprinkles, and more than 70,000 bottles of wine.

The Mirror went on to describe how the story came about, that it was users who, by trying to add a huge number of products to their carts, found out the stock figures, the site then showed how many items were available in the stock.

The screenshots of the alleged inventory were published on Reddit right away, and that probably stirred up the discussion as to whether the numbers were that of a successful business or simply of idle stock.

Internet Hack Reveals Massive Inventory

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told The Mirror, "What looks like 'huge stock' to the public can actually be perfectly normal behind the scenes, particularly if a brand is positioning itself for growth rather than staying niche."

He emphasized that inventory alone is not an indicator of success, saying, "The real measure of success is sales velocity—how quickly product is moving, not how much is sitting in a warehouse."

A source familiar with the brand told The Sun that the Signature Fruit Spread Box, which showed 137,465 units remaining, had originally been part of an initial order of one million jars. "I think it's fair to say business isn't just successful, it's flying off the shelf," the source said.

Financial specialist Paul Gillooly echoed this perspective, noting that high inventory can be a calculated risk for celebrity-backed brands, "Provided she is actually selling a million jars, then big inventory is an indication of good forecasting. On the other hand, when the sales are inflated, carrying such inventory may reflect overconfidence."

After the Reddit post, As Ever placed purchase limits on certain items to prevent further exposure of stock levels. Customers can now only buy up to 50 spread gift boxes or 20 bottles of wine at a time.