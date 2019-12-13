Let It Go! 'Frozen 3' May Not Happen Because of This!

"Frozen 2" is currently on its way to a billion sales, but its success does not guarantee that a third installment will follow.

Currently, the second movie still leads the box office with its global record of $920 million as of this writing. It recently grabbed another record after earning a $124 million box office record for Thanksgiving, surpassing the $110 million sales of the "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in 2013.

Moreover, its three-day weekend record during Thanksgiving exceeded "Incredibles 2" ($80 million) and 2019's "The Lion King" ($77 million) for the biggest non-opening weekend for an animated film.

However, despite all the achievements it has bagged since its release, the writer and director of the film, Jennifer Lee, thinks that "Frozen 3" may not be possible.

Unworkable 'Frozen 3'?

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Lee explained the reason why they had to do "Frozen 2" and why they cannot think of doing another movie just yet.

"As of now I feel done, but I'm also very tired, so ask me in a year," the director stated. Moreover, she emphasized that she does not want to do another "Frozen" movie just for the sake of making money since most films flop when it is the motivation.

Lee added: "We went into the unknown ourselves, and I'm glad we did, but it was so much harder to do 2 than it was to do 1. I can only imagine what 3 would be, how much harder that would be."

What Would "Frozen 3" Be All About?

If there would be another "Frozen" movie, fans want it to be Elsa finally having a girlfriend.

Speculations that Elsa might be gay started when Disney fans interpreted Elsa's journey as something that a typical Disney queen never did.

In the movie, Elsa never fell in love nor gave an inch of interest to any prince charming. The scenario alone caused speculations that the main character would come out in the second film -- but she did not. WIth that said, some fans are appealing for another film to make this dream come true.

In Feb. 2018, HuffPost U.S exclusively got a glimpse about how Idina Menzel, the voice actress for Queen Elsa, said that she was excited when she found out that people were talking about the possibility of the character being a gay.

Menzel saw the campaigns of the fans to #GiveElsaAGirlfriend in the next film, which also reached "Frozen" writer and co-director Jennifer Lee.

"I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go," Lee stated.

In a separate interview with Tyler Oakley, Menzel and co-star Kristen Bell (Anna's voice actress) spoke about the theories circulating about Elsa's character.

Bell answered the interviewer smoothly and stated that whatever Elsa wants to do in the future is "up to her," and it is also up to them to have her back.

Members of the LGBTQ community recognized the film for speaking for them, and the co-director expressed her gratitude towards the people who created the dialogue and turned Elsa into a wonderful character.

For the record, though, Disney neither confirmed nor denied Elsa's sexuality up to this date.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles