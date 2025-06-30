Vin Diesel has confirmed that Paul Walker's beloved character, Brian O'Conner, will return in the last "Fast & Furious" movie.

The announcement came during a surprise appearance by Diesel at FuelFest LA on Saturday, June 28. The 57-year-old actor joined fans and fellow "Fast" star Tyrese Gibson at the car-themed event in Pomona, California.

Wearing a shirt that read "Fast X Part 2 Los Angeles Production 2025," Diesel shared a heartfelt update with the crowd.

"Dom and Brian O'Conner. That is what you're gonna get in the finale! Love you!" Diesel said from the stage, confirming that Brian will be part of the final film.

According to JustJared, Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013 while filming "Furious 7." His brothers, Caleb and Cody Walker, helped finish his final scenes using body doubles and digital effects.

Brian's character was later shown driving away to retire from the high-speed, high-stakes world of the "Fast" family. Since then, he's been mentioned in the films but hasn't appeared on-screen again.

At the event, Diesel also reunited with Paul Walker's mother, Cheryl, and hugged her after the announcement. Cody Walker was also present at FuelFest, showing support for his late brother's legacy.

Fast X Part 2 to Reunite Dom and Brian One Last Time

The final movie, "Fast X Part 2," is set for release in April 2027. It will mark the end of the long-running action franchise, which started in 2001 and has made over $7 billion globally, LA Times said.

Diesel told fans that he recently met with Universal Studios and agreed to the finale under three conditions: it must return to Los Angeles, focus again on street racing, and bring back Brian O'Conner.

How the filmmakers will bring Brian back is still unknown. In "Furious 7," more than 300 visual effects shots were used to recreate Walker's face and voice, combined with footage of his brothers.

A similar process could be used again to honor Brian's story and give fans a proper farewell.

While the use of CGI for late actors is debated, many fans have welcomed the idea as a tribute when done respectfully.

For now, fans are excited to see Brian and Dom together one last time. As Diesel said, "That is what you're going to get in the finale."