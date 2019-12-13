Cleaner 2020: Add These 5 KEY Bath Accessories to Your Bathtime Routine from Amazon

After a long tiring day, it is always the best to grab an exfoliator to maximize your bathing experience. But you can only do that if you have the right products on your hand.

Just like how you carefully take care of your face, your body should receive the same amount of protection from you. You cannot only use soap and rinse it, then you are already ready to go. Our body, even when you wrap them around with clothes 24/7, can acquire dirt and bacteria that can worsen the health status of your skin.

Good thing Amazon has the best scrubbers for you! Exfoliating your skin will never be done in a hard way now that we have compiled the top 5 products to complete your 2020 regimen.

Aquis - Exfoliating Back Scrubber

This exfoliating back scrubber from Aquis can gently exfoliate while it smoothens your skin.

Unlike other loofahs in the market that can dry your skin out, this loofah-like surface is made out of the softest woven materials to softly remove your skin's impurities every day. Moreover, cushioned straps are attached on both ends so you will not need to call your mom to clean your back for you!

Beauty by Earth Back Scrubber for Shower

Beauty by Earth literally got your back!

We often forget to reach our back to clean it since it is one of the hard to reach areas in our body. But Beauty by Earth can make the reaching game more easier with their two-sided back scrubber.

It is a two-in-one scrubber that can exfoliate your back using its one side then gently swamp away your dead skin cells when you flip it on the other side. Since this is effective enough to give you a hundred percent result, you will not need to scrub those speck of dirt away every day! Just two or three days a week will do.

You can fully use this product to give your back a little touch while making it easier for you to wash and exfoliate it. Just put some body wash on it and you are ready to go!

EvridWear Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves for Shower

This double-acting product from EvridWear is a game changer!



Not only it can keep your skin fresh and clean, but it can also soften your pesky rough, dry skin with each use. This scrubber can also be your protector to keep your skin away from skin diseases such as rashes, eczema, and other problems that will just stress you out.



Moreover, this product is made for all -- kids, women, men, and even our grannies, too! -- as it stretches easily as you use it.

Elbahya Body Exfoliating Mitt Dual Scrubber

Why would you still choose to travel to a spa just to get all the treatments for your skin when you already have Elbahya Body Exfoliating Mitt Dual Scrubber?



This multifunctional glove can clean your skin while improving your blood circulation. It promises you to clean even the toxins that hide under the first layer of your skin! Just take your favorite shower soap with you and we are sure that you will feel the optimum spa-like experience at home.

Loofah Shower Pouf Bath Sponge Back Scrubber Set by Toem

If your shower gel needs the best partner-in-crime in town, we would like you to meet Toem's Loofah Shower Pouf Bath Sponge!



This product is designed with the best wood handle so you can no longer look like an excursionist when you are trying to clean your back. With its special fibers as its main material, you can be sure that you will have your ultimate bath experience every day!



Though its handle is made out of woods, Toem uses only the best loofahs that do not spoil easily so you can say goodbye to deterioration.

