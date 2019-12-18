What's In My Bag 2020: 5 Purse Must-Haves From Amazon That Is NOT Makeup

How do you spend your days? Whether you spend it racing to meet the office time or getting the kids ready for school, it is important to have everything you need in the bag. You would be surprised to know, however, that none of the essentials you need in your purse are makeup products.

More than the great skin or the quick touch-ups, these items can also help save every woman from looking like a total disaster. Whatever comes your way, make sure you are prepared and powered only by the essentials (which are all available on Amazon!).

SLFORCE Personal Alarm Siren Song

The safety of your family and loved ones are always on top of your priority. And this device will ensure that they stay protected at all times.

The siren song alarm is a great choice for teenagers, kids, elderly and women members of the family. Remember that attention is the attacker's worst enemy, and this device gets people's attention. It will give you a few seconds to run away and escape any possible danger.

The alarm easily attaches to your bag and comes with a LED flashlight, too.

Migrastil Migraine Stick Roll-on

This essential oil roll on mix will be your lifesaver. When you are out and about on a sunny day or walking under the rain, this roll on is filled with essential oils that will help you manage your health.

It is pure and natural so you do not have to worry about unwanted side effects. It comes with Peppermint, Lavender, and Spearmint high grade oils that will surely wipe the migraine away.

Essential Oil Bag Travel Storage

This essential oils travel pouch is perfect for your small bag. It is designed to highly secure those essential oil bottles with a little bit more room for other things you consider important.

The pouch keeps all your essentials for aromatherapy organized and protected. You can easily slip this one in your day-to-day bag, gym bag or case file. It is spacious and convenient that is just right.

Small Compact Mini First Aid Kit For Diaper Bag

This first aid kit is undeniably cute. It is perfect for that diaper bag for on-the go moms. But it is also an essential for those who are working and traveling on a regular basis.

You can never tell when an accident could happen, so it is best to always be prepared. This small emergency kit comes with 50 different items that are all made from trusted brands for medicine and health. If you purchase this today, you can save hundreds of lives in the future.

Zoppen Multi-purpose Rfid Blocking Travel Passport Wallet

This trifold enclosure comes with a lot of compartments for all your essentials when you travel. Its roomy interior will surely make it easy to pack everything you need for your next trip.

Though it is a passport holder and wallet, it can serve as your travel essential for all your financial needs. It is spacious yet collected. Store all your carry on essentials in this pack and you will not forget anything.

How do you pick which items to put in your bad and which ones you can go through the day without? It is all about what your priorities are. But the ones on this list are indeed bare essentials. You can get through anything when you have all five in your purse.

All the others that you put in are simply extras.

