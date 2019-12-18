Drew Brees Makes NFL History; Tom Brady Issues Warning For Him!

Drew Brees added another record to his name on Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees did a 5-yard touchdown pass, which happened to be his 540th touchdown pass in his quarterback career. With that, the New Orleans Saints' quarterback passed Peyton Manning, who ended his career with 539 passing touchdowns, for the NFL record, according to ESPN.

The 40-year-old football player is undersized and once underestimated player.

Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the Saints' to a 34-7 victory over the Colts.

He also had the perfect game ever by an NFL quarterback, completing 29 out of 30 passes, breaking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip River's record of going 28 for 29. That was enough time to give him a 148.9 passer rating on a night he alto touchdowns, giving him ten scores and no interceptions in his past three starts.

He nearly broke the record in the first half, but the touchdown was called back due to an offensive pass interference call.

Speaking to ESPN, Brees said, "It was special, everything about the night. It just kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes because I never thought I'd have a chance to be part of something like this." Manning even made a congratulatory video of him cutting tomatoes and posted it on the Broncos' Facebook. "I got to tell you, and it's been the greatest 1,000 days of my life, and thanks to you, that's over now. You've ruined that for me," and then exclaimed, "Let this serve as the congratulations for the touchdown record because, as you can see, I am very busy. I don't have time to keep doing these videos for you."

Tom Brady's congratulatory tweet made clear that Brees is gunning for the mark.

"Congrats, Drew!! Couldn't be more deserving." Not only did Brees pass Manning, but he also passed Brady.

"Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement, and your records will be tough to beat," and warns the quarterback with, "But it's worth trying," with a winky face.

After the New England Patriots' win versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Brady threw two touchdown passes. He had 538 touchdowns, one behind Manning and one ahead of Brees.

The latest one could be broke soon when Brady and the Patriots play the Buffalo Bills. Chances are, Brees will have to break it again the next day when the Saints play the Tennessee Titans.

President of Pro Football Hall of Fame David Baker typically comes to record-breaking games as the one Brees had on Monday, wearing white gloves to keep the ball as sacred as possible before sending it to the Hall of Fame.

But the ball didn't need any white gloves because it barely touched the ground since Brees threw just one incompletion and finished 29 of 30 for 307 yards and four touchdowns.

Brees family was also there, after setting the record, he blew five kisses towards the section where his wife and kids were sitting.

"That's one of the greatest parts of it. They get a chance to share in this. These are moments we can reflect on, and we can talk about them. They ask questions about it. When they get older, we appreciate them more."

