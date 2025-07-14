Sydney Sweeney could be joining the world of 007.

The "Euphoria" actress is said to be a top contender to play 007's next love interest, according to sources close to the project who say director Denis Villeneuve is pushing hard for her to get the part. The director, who has just been confirmed as lead of the next James Bond film, said that Sweeney is the ideal person to freshen up the series.

"Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond," a source told the Sun on Sunday. "Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations."

Creative Power Behind the Scenes

The reported support doesn't stop with Villeneuve. Jeff Bezos, whose company Amazon now controls the Bond franchise following its acquisition of MGM, is also said to be in favor of Sweeney joining the cast.

"They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise," the insider said. "Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls."

Sydney Sweeney is the top name on the casting list to be the next Bond girl:



“Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise.



They’ve hung out together a lot and he has admired her… pic.twitter.com/GF4ztreQyo — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 13, 2025

The Bond franchise has a personal attachment for Villeneuve himself, who says that he watched the films as a child with his own father, beginning with "Dr. No," the first entry in the series, starring Sean Connery. His earliest moviegoing memories are of the 007 series.

Mike Hopkins of Amazon MGM praised the choice of director and hinted at what's to come, saying, "Denis has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and – most importantly – the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theatres. James Bond is in the hands of one of today's greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007's next adventure."

Sweeney's Rising Star

Sweeney, 27, has earned recognition in Hollywood for both her performances and her willingness to take on challenging roles. In an interview with W magazine, she explained that she tends to pursue projects that scare her, seeing them as opportunities to push her limits.

She's also addressed the way she approaches nude scenes on screen, revealing, "I don't get nervous [about shooting nude scenes]. I think that the female body is a very powerful thing. And I'm telling my character's story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done."

If cast, Sweeney would be following in the footsteps of iconic Bond girls such as Halle Berry, Eva Green and Léa Seydoux and she'd do so with major backing behind her.