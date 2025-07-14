San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, welcomed their first child together on Sunday, announcing the birth of their daughter through an emotional Instagram post that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

The couple shared the joyful news with a simple yet powerful caption revealing the name of their baby, accompanied by a series of black-and-white photographs of the family taken at the hospital. The intimate images show the new parents cradling their daughter, with one particularly touching photo capturing San Francisco 49ers member McCaffrey gazing down at baby Colette lying in her bed.

The emotional announcement included a touching tribute to McCaffrey from his new wife, who said that Colette is so lucky to have the "best daddy in the world." The post featured several candid moments from the hospital, including images of the 29-year-old NFL star supporting Culpo during the birth and holding their newborn daughter.

The couple's journey to parenthood began with their pregnancy announcement in March 2025, when Culpo shared black-and-white maternity photos. The announcement came less than a year after their June 2024 wedding in Rhode Island, marking a significant milestone in their relationship that began in 2019.

Fans have closely followed McCaffrey and Culpo's relationship since they first sparked dating rumors in May 2019. The couple made their relationship public in February 2020 at the NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, and after four years of dating, they announced their engagement in April 2023.

Culpo's motherhood journey was not without challenges, as she previously revealed experiencing pneumonia and a subchorionic hematoma, which required extended bed rest during her early pregnancy. Despite these health complications, the couple remained optimistic about their growing family.

The birth of Colette marks a new chapter for the star couple, who have become one of the most beloved pairs in the sports and entertainment world. McCaffrey, the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, will now balance his football career with his new role as a father.

The announcement has generated an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, with many praising the couple's authentic and heartfelt approach to sharing their most precious moments. As they embark on this new journey as parents, McCaffrey and Culpo continue to demonstrate the strong bond that has defined their relationship from the beginning.