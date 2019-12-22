Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Snub U.S. & U.K. -- Choose Another Country to Celebrate Christmas!

While the royal family are already settling in their Sandringham estate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all the way up north.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie are spending Christmas holidays in Canada as confirmed by royal correspondent Omid Scobie on Twitter.

A Sussex spokesperson confirms that Harry and Meghan are spending the holidays in Canada pic.twitter.com/ffy2vEB8Q6 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 20, 2019

"The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both. While this email confirms the country, they are taking their family time in, for security reasons, we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected," the statement read.

The statement also said that they are "enjoying and sharing the warmth of the Canadian people" and the beauty of the landscape with their son.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, has also reportedly travelled from her Los Angeles home to visit the couple in Canada and will spend Christmas there with them.

One person who is delighted to have the royals over in Canada is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who took to his Twitter with a special message for the family.

"Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie, we're all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You're among friends and always welcome here."

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

Prince Harry has been a frequent visitor of Canada in the past couple of years, and it was also Meghan's home for seven years while she was filming for the TV show "Suits." Meghan has made trips back to visit her close friend Jessica Mulroney.

Prince Harry also flew to Toronto a few times to visit her on set before she relocated to the U.K. when they got married in May 2018.

Though there was speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan would travel to the U.S. for their six-week break, it is believed that the pair would be afforded more privacy in Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan were also noticeably absent from Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas lunch in Buckingham Palace last week.

The choice to avoid Christmas with the royals may also be due to their desire to step back from the public eye. In a documentary about their tour of South Africa, Meghan discussed her struggle with the pressures of being a royalty and a new mom under media scrutiny.

The couple subsequently decided to take some time away from royal duties in October.

It was not announced when the Sussexes would be returning from their Canadian holiday.

Last month, Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie traveled to the U.S. to celebrate Thanksgiving with Doria, which was also confirmed by royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

Their Canadian holiday came after footage was released of Prince Harry in a Santa costume delivering a touching Christmas message to the children of fallen British Forces' soldiers.

Prince Harry wore a white beard with a festive suit and hat as he urged the children to look out for another.

According to Scotty's Little Soldiers, "Losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, will have an amazing future ahead of you and you're going to be having a fantastic Christmas as well."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles