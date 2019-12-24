Bella Thorne Instagram & NEW Animalistic Bikini Photos: A Gift That Never Stops Giving!

Why do we dress up for the holidays? To feel comfortable during the cold December nights? For the mandatory family photo beside the Christmas tree? The obligated Christmas #OOTD (outfit of the day) or to remind ourselves how we look on this particular occasion?

Red knitted sweater, Santa-inspired skirt, glittery gown! There are a lot of choices! While everybody is busy putting up their lit holiday outfits (and let's admit it, we also do it for the 'gram), Bella Thorne ditched the flashy clothes and made our Instagram feed steamy in her holiday outfit of choice.

The 22-year-old actress made our cold December a little hot after posting not just one, but three photos showing off her curves in a leopard-print bikini. Bella appears to be candidly fixing her hair in this make-up free photo while enjoying some time under the sun.

And of course, Bella teased us a little more by putting a quirky "Insert Santa hat here," caption on her latest Instagram post.

It looks like the "Shake it Up" actress is having the time of her life as she shares snaps from her trip at Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Daily Mail reported that Bella is currently staying at a luxurious Villa Las Hamacas resort in Cap Cana, which cost a whopping $15,000 a night.

Earlier this week, Bella also shared some photos of her Dominican Republic vacation and expressed gratitude to the said place for her unforgettable moments with friends and 26-year-old musician boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo.

The stunning photos include some of her adventures in DR, including a four-wheel ATV off-road ride, an encounter with wild animals, cliff diving, private pool moments with her boo, and a margarita by the sunset.

"Five stunt heavy movies back to back and then to this magical place, I couldn't have found a better place to breath(e). Wow thank you so much (the) Dominican Republic, so happy to be here and experience a different culture, try some of your amazing dishes, and have unforgettable moments with my amazing people," Bella wrote on the caption.

Aside from the fun activities, it seems like the Dominican Republic beaches got Bella into some reflection mood. She shared some snaps of her fresh face with a deep reflection about life.

Together with three makeup-free beach vibe selfies, Bella talked about self-love and how she feels good about herself despite having the urge to search for more every now and then. She wrote: "...this exact moment in my life, I feel like I can stop. Just momentarily. I am exactly where I am suppose to be. And I hope you are too."

It is indeed a much-needed break for Bella after a busy year of promoting her poetry book, "The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray" and wrapping up her fifth film for the year.

Punta Cana has recently become a favorite vacation spot for both families and celebrities. Aside from Bella, other big-time stars such as Beyonce and Jay-Z, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Taron Egerton, Aaron Paul, and the Kardashians have already enjoyed their unbothered time on this paradise.

READ MORE: Bella Thorne Frees The Nips and Taunts People on Instagram

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles