Best of 2019: 10 Most-Searched Words of The Year (According to Google)

The year 2019 has been a roller coaster ride for everyone. A lot has happened and the most memorable -- if not shocking -- ones will go down in history.

From celebrity marriages to divorces, and even the impeachment in politics, all of them have made a mark in 2019.

Google has its own list of the most searched words of the year, and there is an interesting story behind each one:

Disney Plus

Disney has seen the future, and it seems like they are up and about to make the future happen now.

Disney Plus is a live streaming service that is only at $7. It was a big hit in its first release, leading Netflix and other emerging rivals like Apple TV Plus and HBO Max to worry about their plans. The service was launched on November 12 and the millions of sign-ups on its first day alone prove it to be successful.

Cameron Boyce

Cameron's name was a hit among teenagers who are avid fans of the Disney Channel, but this boy was most searched because of his tragic death at 20.

The actor appeared in the shows "Jessie" and "Descendants" movies. The cause of his death was an ongoing medical condition.

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle has been most searched after he was shot dead last March. The hip-hop community and even NBA players showed their support to the late rapper, who was a valuable member of the LA community that is trying to make a change.

Hurricane Dorian

Hurrican Dorian made it to the list as weather analysts say it is the most intense tropical cyclone to hit the Bahamas. It was the worst natural disaster ever recorded in history. It left the country devastated with 43 deaths and thousands still missing.

Antonio Brown

The disgruntled wide receiver was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders this 2019. He was also accused by his former trainer of sexual assault and rape.

Brown, though one of the talented players, is currently out of the NFL after his ill-fated stint with the Raiders and New England Patriots.

Luke Perry

Luke Perry made it to the headlines as he was found dead at 52. He was best known for his starring role in the hit television series "Beverly Hills 90210."

The former teen idol suffered a stroke and was in the hospital for days before he passed away.

Avengers: End Game

The world was left in ruins after the "Avengers: Infinity War." The Avengers that were left once again assembled together to fight Thanos and return everyone who was lost in a snap.

The movie was exciting, entertaining and emotionally satisfying.

Game of Thrones

The winter has come, and it has changed the name of the game. Everyone was in their toes waiting for the final season to start.

This American fantasy-drama television series created by David Benioff for HBO has touched millions of lives. If you have yet to watch it, now it the best time to catch up.

iPhone 11

The newest iPhone is always on top of the search list for very good reasons. This all-new dual-camera system with ultra-wide and night mode technology comes in six colors.

It comes with an all-day battery, too. If you want the latest in technology, then the iPhone 11 is definitely a must-try.

Jussie Smollett

Smollet is an American actor that began his career when he was only a child in 1987. Included in his roster of popular films are "The Mighty Ducks" and "North."

Smollett was indicted earlier this year for disorderly conduct, including paying two Nigerian brothers to fake a hate crime assault on him.

Here are the top 10 of the most searched topics on Google for 2019. What could be on top of the 2020's list?

