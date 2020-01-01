Who Is He? Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing Mystery Man on New Year's Eve

Lady Gaga rang in 2020 with a new love life.

After breaking off her engagement with Christian Carino in 2018, some whirlwind rumors about her relationship with co-star Bradley Cooper in "A Star is Born," and a brief fling with sound engineer Dan Horton last summer, Ldy Gaga has found someone to kiss on New Year's Eve.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner celebrated the New Year in Las Vegas with a special concert performance inside the Park Theater at Park MGM.

After she performed her show "Jazz & Piano," she took off to head to NoMad Restaurant at Brian Newman's "After Dark" show where she sang "Fly Me to the Moon" and danced with Newman's wife, Angie Pontani.

In a Twitter video shared by a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist, Lady Gaga was seen kissing a mystery man at the stroke of midnight.

The Journal mentioned that the man's first name is Michael. Lady Gaga can be seen wearing a gold sequin gown with dark lipstick and a pink bubblegum wig.

As for Michael, he wore a black, untucked button-down shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

According to the video spreading on social media, they left the venue holding hands. Gaga did not appear to be trying to hide her affection for her date.

TMZ also reported this but has no additional information about the man, but they were sure to say that he was not Bradley Cooper.

Lady Gaga's Recent Love Life

The speculation about Lady Gaga and Cooper began after last year's performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars. The two got pretty steamy onstage as they sang the famous duet song from their 2018 film "A Star is Born" -- one that prompted fans to wonder if something else was really going on between them.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey last December, there was a story behind that romantic show. The chemistry was not fake, but it also did not mean that she and Cooper were together.

"Quite frankly, I think that the press is ridiculous. We made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course, we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right and through that lens of that camera and to every TV that it was being watched on."

Lady Gaga also admitted that they worked hard on it for days and have "mapped the whole thing out -- it was orchestrated as a performance."

On the other hand, Lady Gaga's relationship with Dan Horton was a disaster, according to Us Weekly.

After being spotted all around LA, they worked closely at a home studio in Hollywood, and sparks just started flying.

"They seem like a pretty good match."

Unfortunately, the sound engineer could not keep up with his famous girlfriend.

The pair went their separate ways and, as told by an Us Weekly insider, "Dan was not mature enough for her. Gaga does want to date again."

Lady Gaga's last two relationships were high profile. So maybe someone with a more low-key career and life would be a better fit for her.

